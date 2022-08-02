Missouri: How to Vote, Where to Vote and What’s on the Ballot
Missouri voters will compete in some key primary contests on Tuesday, including who will receive the Republican nomination in the race to replace outgoing Senator Roy Blunt.
Not sure if you can vote? Want to vote, but don’t know where to go? What else is on the ballot?
Here’s a handy, last-minute guide to Missouri Election Day.
How to vote
July 6 was the deadline to register to vote in the August 2 primaries. (But you have until October 12 to register to vote in the general election, which is November 8.)
Not sure if you are registered? Checking for this page from the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, where you can also see a sample of the vote in your area.
Where to vote?
The polling stations are open on election day from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm Central time. The same page which we linked to above will also help you find your voting site.
If you vote by ballot, you must be with your local electoral authority by the time polling stations close, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The deadline to apply for a ballot was two weeks ago.
What’s on the ballot?
There are primary games in each of the state’s eight House districts. Statewide, Democrats and Republicans have packed Senate primaries to overthrow Mr. Blunt to be replaced. There are 11 Democrats on the ballot, including two with the last name Kelly (Jewel Kelly Jr. and Pat Kelly).
There are 21 candidates in the Republican Senate primaries. Among them are former governor Eric Greitens, who resigned in 2018 after allegations of sexual abuse by his former hairdresser. Also on the Republican ballot is Mark McCloskey, a lawyer who last year pleaded guilty to felony charges after he and his wife pointed guns at protesters marching outside their home.