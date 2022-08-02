Missouri: How to Vote, Where to Vote and What’s on the Ballot

Where to vote?

The polling stations are open on election day from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm Central time. The same page which we linked to above will also help you find your voting site.

If you vote by ballot, you must be with your local electoral authority by the time polling stations close, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The deadline to apply for a ballot was two weeks ago.

What’s on the ballot?

There are primary games in each of the state’s eight House districts. Statewide, Democrats and Republicans have packed Senate primaries to overthrow Mr. Blunt to be replaced. There are 11 Democrats on the ballot, including two with the last name Kelly (Jewel Kelly Jr. and Pat Kelly).

There are 21 candidates in the Republican Senate primaries. Among them are former governor Eric Greitens, who resigned in 2018 after allegations of sexual abuse by his former hairdresser. Also on the Republican ballot is Mark McCloskey, a lawyer who last year pleaded guilty to felony charges after he and his wife pointed guns at protesters marching outside their home.