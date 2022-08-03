Missouri Attorney General Schmitt wins state’s Republican primary after Trump endorsement confusion

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary on Tuesday night to replace outgoing Senator Roy Blunt, ending a busy and expensive race.

Schmitt managed to come out on top of a primary field of 21 candidates, which also included incumbent House Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long, the Associated Press and the New York Times Project.

Hartzler finished second in the race.

Third was controversial former Missouri governor Eric Greitens, who attempted to make a political comeback after sexual assault and blackmail allegations that a barber with whom he was having an affair appeared to end his political career in 2015.

Greitens’ defeat comes as a relief to Senate Republicans, who feared the disgraced figure could put the trusty red seat in the game for Democrats in November.

House Representative Long said he congratulated and supported Schmitt for the general, adding: “Anything I can do to help, I will do and he and his amazing team know it. On the November!’

It comes the night after former President Donald Trump confused the race after offering an endorsement that appeared to apply to not one, but two candidates with the same first name.

In a post on his Truth Social app, Trump simply praised that he was proud to endorse “ERIC” — stylizing the name in capital letters.

Both Schmitt and Greitens claimed the endorsement as intended for them, with the two claiming they had spoken with the former head of state and were delighted to get his support.

But Schmitt, now the winner, will face one of two Democratic candidates in November — either Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine or veteran Lucas Kunce.

Josh Hawley, Missouri’s junior senator and Schmitt’s fellow Republican, congratulated him on the primary win on Twitter. He added: ‘Now on to the win in November.’

Schmitt’s fellow Attorney General, Derek Schmidt of Kansas, won his primary in November to face incumbent Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

“We need someone who won’t shy away from the radical left lunatics who are destroying our country,” Trump said in Monday’s statement.

“I trust that the Great People of Missouri will make their own decisions in this matter, just as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections, and so I am proud to announce that ERIC has released my full and Total approval!’

Trump’s announcement prompted a quick response from both candidates, with both seemingly fighting out over the support of the former president.

Schmitt wrote on Twitter: “It is truly an honor to have President Trump’s support in the Senate race.”

At his latest pre-election rally at a GOP headquarters in St. Louis, Schmitt, 47, told supporters he was “endorsed by President Trump” and that he thanked him over the phone when he called with the news.

Eric Greitens, meanwhile — the former state governor who had to resign in 2018 over sexual assault allegations — finished third in Tuesday’s primary.

Not to be outdone, Greitens, 48, then tweeted that he had also spoken with Trump to confirm the endorsement, thanking him for his support.

“Just had an AMAZING phone call with President Trump, thanking him for his support!” Greitens, the former state governor who leaves Scmitt with some numbers in recent polls. ‘Together we will save MAGA & America!’ he then praised.

Greitens’ campaign was chaired by Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

It was not immediately clear which candidate Trump was referring to, but weWhen asked for comment, representatives for the ex-president declined to clarify which Eric he was talking about, saying only the “approval speaks for itself.”

The last-minute statement came on the eve of Election Day and follows reports that the Republican party remains deeply divided over the race.

The latest poll data from SurveyUSA, Emerson College and the Trafalgar Group had shown Schmitt in the lead, with an expected 28 percent of the vote.

Greitens, who came under fire after his ex-wife accused him of abusing both her and the couple’s children, a scandal exacerbated by the fact that he was forced to resign as governor in 2018, on its heels, with 20 percent of the vote, it said. SurveyVS

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL and Rhodes scholar, was watched by both parties before choosing to run as a Republican.

However, his meteoric rise was derailed after a St. Louis court sued Greitens, who was then governor, for invasion of privacy for taking a half-naked photo of his hairstylist and mistress against her will.

The same woman later accused Greitens of tying her up in his basement and taking her clothes off without her permission.