Mississippi’s largest city runs out of water INDEFINITELY! More than 180,000 people are cut off

Mississippi’s largest city is indefinitely out of water, leaving 180,000 residents unable to drink from their tap, toilet, or shower.

The ailing OB Curtis water plant in Jackson was taken offline after it was inundated by recent flooding, destroying backup systems set up to offload the older plant’s main treatment machinery.

Now the capital, home to 150,000 people and 30,000 surrounding communities, is being pressured to maintain their rations as officials begin handing out crates of water bottles in a “hugely complicated logistical task.”

“The city cannot produce enough water to fight fires, reliably flush toilets and meet other critical needs,” Reeves said at a news conference Monday.

‘Replacing the largest infrastructure of running water in our city with human distribution is an enormously complicated logistical task. We have to deliver it to a maximum of 180,000 people for an unknown period of time.’

The city of Jackson had previously been issued a boiling recommendation since July, when water quality began to plummet.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, residents of the city of Jackson were advised to boil their water for a minute before using it for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

It can take up to four months to repair the aquatic plant.

The water plant is running at the edge of its capacity, and the motors to power the pumps recently went out along with the backup pumps on Monday, Reeves said.

“We were told on Friday that there was no way to predict exactly when, but it was almost certain that Jackson would stop producing water sometime in the coming weeks or months if something didn’t materially improve,” Reeves said. .

Reeves began preparing for the water crisis this weekend before the factory collapsed faster than expected.

State officials are trying to establish an incident command center at the plant on Tuesday in hopes of resuming operations, Reuters said.

“Until it’s resolved, that means we won’t have reliable, scale-up running water,” he said.

In the meantime, the state will begin emergency repairs to quickly restore water production. The city will cover half of the costs of the improvements.

“There’s no magic bullet, but it’s a better chance than success,” Reeves said.

It is unclear whether the entire city is completely without water.

Meanwhile, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said recent Mississippi floods have put pressure on the city’s water plant — despite the governor blaming the emergency on years of poor infrastructure.

“The Pearl River is falling faster than expected,” Lumumba said. “It’s not a secret to any of us, we have a very vulnerable water treatment plant.”

Central Mississippi suffered flooding last week after a series of torrential rains in Jackson. A swollen Pearl River flooded streets and at least one house in Jackson on Monday.

The National Weather Service said the Pearl River was crowned at about 35.4 feet. That is less than the level of the major flood stage of 36 feet.

City public schools announced Monday night that they would switch to virtual learning indefinitely as water shortages continue, Mississippi said today.

Jackson has two water treatment plants, and the larger one is near a reservoir that supplies most of the city’s water supply. The reservoir also has a role in flood control.

The city has long had problems with its water system. A cold spell in 2021 left a significant number of people without running water after the pipes froze. Similar problems arose again early this year, on a smaller scale.

Two years ago, torrential rain caused the river to reach 36.7 feet and fill Jackson homes in the worst-hit neighborhoods with filthy, snake-infested floodwaters.

Days of relentless rain in 2020 resulted in evacuation orders as the Pearl River reached its third-highest-ever peak. The area hadn’t seen the river this high since 1983 – 37 years ago.