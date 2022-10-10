Mississippi teenager dies after being shot by police officer

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A black Mississippi teenager has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives question the officers’ actions.

Jaheim McMillan, 15, was gunned down on Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after being taken off a ventilator at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Switzer said.

McMillan is survived by his mother, Katrina Mateen. She said WLOX TV that when she arrived at the store after her son was shot, officers handcuffed her and crossed her into the street.

Gulfport Police said in a press release that the shooting happened after they responded to a 911 call about several minors brandishing guns at other motorists. Officers stopped the minors in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store.

Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper said an officer attacked an armed suspect, since identified as McMillan, causing shots to be fired. Police have not released the officer’s race.

McMillan’s family do not believe he was armed and their supporters are calling for CCTV footage of the shooting to be released.

McMillan was initially taken to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, but was transferred to Mobile Hospital, where he died shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

In a video taken by a bystander after the shots were fired, McMillan was seen on the floor in front of the store door. According to a witness, the police handcuffed the teenager after he was shot. Cooper said police have arrested four other suspects, believed to be minors, and several firearms have been recovered.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting of McMillan. MBI investigates all police shootings in the state, and the attorney general’s office is responsible for any prosecutions.

