Mississippi seeks to derail federal suits over mental health

JACKSON, Ms. (AP) — The US Department of Justice went too far in suing Mississippi over its mental health system, the state’s attorney general has argued in a federal appeals court.

A Justice Department attorney argued that there is sufficient precedent to show that the department has the power to enforce the American with Disabilities Act.

A panel of three judges from the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in New Orleans on Wednesday. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported that conservative court judges seemed amenable to curtailing the Justice Department’s role.

A ruling against the department could eventually take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that could have national implications.

The federal government issued a letter in 2011 stating that Mississippi has done too little to provide mental health care outside of psychiatric hospitals. The Justice Department sued Mississippi in 2016.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled in 2019 that Mississippi had violated the ADA by having insufficient resources in communities to treat people with mental illness.

Evidence showed that people were repeatedly admitted to state hospitals for long-term stays, only to return to the hospitals later with no long-term improvement.

Mississippi Attorney General Scott Stewart – the same attorney who argued an abortion case for the… United States Supreme Court that Roe v. Wade . destroyed — told the appeals panel on Wednesday that since Reeves’ ruling, the state has improved its mental health system. Stewart said limiting the federal government’s ability to intervene is important because lawsuits can cost states thousands of dollars.

“The state is asking the court to hold the United States to account and order it to follow the law,” Stewart said.

Judges largely questioned Stewart about why he feels the Justice Department has no standing. Some judges showed empathy for people with mental illness.

“There is an argument that these people struggle to defend their rights,” Judge James Ho said. “I take it your argument is Congress should decide?”

“It is, Your Honor,” Stewart replied.

Justice Department attorney Anna Baldwin argued that if the appeals courts wiped out the federal government’s right to intervene, it would “blow everything up.”

“It is clear that the government has the power to enforce the ADA,” Baldwin said.

The judges did not specify when they would decide.

A court-appointed observer, Dr. Michael Hogan, has said Mississippi is only partially complying with Judge Reeves’ order. He has said that about 25 people with mental illness are in prison every day until they can receive adequate treatment and that there is a lack of coordination between hospitals and community centers.

Reeves appointed Hogan last year and ordered Mississippi to comply with the monitor’s demands. The state only appealed parts of that order, but the appeal has now largely evolved into a question of whether the Department of Justice can sue under the ADA.

If the judges ultimately decide the answer is no, such a ruling would create a rift with another federal appeals court and potentially force the U.S. Supreme Court to give the final answer to the question. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a Florida case that the Justice Department has a clear right to sue under the ADA. Florida appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, but judges declined to hear the case.

