Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Attorney General’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former US Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in 2000 of the rape and murder of a 16-year-old waitress.

Thomas Edwin Loden Jr.now 58, has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to murder, rape and four counts of sex acts.

According to documents the attorney general filed with the state Supreme Court on Tuesday, Loden Leesa kidnapped Marie Gray, who was stranded on the side of a road in Itawamba County in northern Mississippi. According to court records, Loden spent four hours repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting Gray before suffocating and strangling her.

Gray disappeared on June 22, 2000, on her way home after working as a waitress at her family’s restaurant in the Dorsey community. According to prosecutors, she was last seen leaving the restaurant’s parking lot. Relatives found her car hours later with her bag still inside and the hazard lights flashed.

According to court documents, her body was found the next day in Loden’s van.

Loden had joined the Marine Corps right after graduating from high school in Itawamba County in 1982. He served in Operation Desert Storm and entered recruiting school in 1998. Later that year, Loden began recruiting the Marines in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

At Loden’s hearing, after pleading guilty, he did not cross-examine state witnesses, objected to exhibits showing prosecutors, and did not offer any evidence to aid his own case, the attorney general’s office wrote.

Loden filed several appeals against his conviction, which were unsuccessful.

In 2015, he joined other four other death row inmates in Mississippi in a federal lawsuit against the state’s lethal injection protocol. The state has revised the protocol to allow the use of midazolam if thiopental or pentobarbital cannot be obtained.

A federal district judge issued an injunction to prevent the state from using compound pentobarbital or midazolam, but the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that ruling. The case is back in court and remains unsolved.

The state’s attorney general’s office wrote on Tuesday that the continued challenge of the lethal injection protocol “is no barrier to instituting Loden’s execution.”

Merrida Coxwell, one of the attorneys representing Loden in the federal lawsuit, declined to comment Tuesday on the attorney general’s request for an execution date because he had not yet read the file. Another federal attorney, Stacy Ferraro, did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press.

The execution last November was the first in Mississippi in nine years. A lethal injection was given to a David Neal Cox, who had pleaded guilty to murdering his estranged wife and sexually abusing her young daughter while her mother was dying in 2012.

