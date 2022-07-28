Mississippi records 50% more deaths from heart failure than any other state

Mississippi has by far the highest heart failure rate in the United States — with annual death rates doubling those of other states.

Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic and Emory University found that Mississippi averaged 7.98 heart failure deaths per 100,000 members of the population between 1999 and 2019 — by far the worst figure in America.

The Magnolia state’s eastern neighbor, Alabama, came in second with a rate of 5.24 per 100,000, which is significantly lower. Minnesota recorded the lowest rates of heart failure, at 1.09 per 100,000 members of the population — just 13 percent of Mississippi’s total.

Increased rates of cardiovascular problems in the South have long been known to health officials, with poor diets, sedentary lifestyles and higher poverty rates believed to be the cause. Topping the top ten states with cardiovascular disease deaths are all in the southern US.

Researchers, who published their findings Wednesday in JAMA Cardiologycollected information from 61,729 heart failure-related deaths that occurred in America from 1999 to 2019.

They then adjusted the data based on age so that older populations that are naturally more at risk for these types of conditions don’t burden the data.

Mississippi proved to be the leader by far, which experts have been warning about for years.

Heart failure problems such as obesity and high blood pressure are already more common in the South than in other regions of the Americas.

People who suffer from these chronic problems in the state of Magnolia are also generally worse off as it is consistently ranked as the worst healthcare system in America.

It’s not just Mississippi, though. Heart problems have affected much of the South in recent decades.

Alabama, which shares the western border with Mississippi, ranks second in heart failure rate with 5.24 per 100,000 residents dying from the condition each year.

The 10 States with the Highest Rate of Heart Failure Mississippi (7.98 annual deaths per 100,000 population) Alabama (5.24) Arkansas (4.87) Louisiana (4.85) South Carolina (4.62) Oklahoma (4.26) Georgia (3.82) Kentucky (3.56) Tennessee (3.46) West Virginia (3.46

The Ten States With The Lowest Rate Of Heart Failure Minnesota (1.09 annual deaths per 100,000 population) New Hampshire (1.12) Massachusetts (1.23) Vermont (1.29) Connecticut (1.34) Wisconsin (1.51) Iowa (1.52) Maine (1.61) Maryland (1.63) New Jersey (1.65)

“One in four Alabamians is obese and has high blood pressure. We are one of the worst performing states in terms of cardiovascular risk factors.” Dr Pankaj Arora from the University of Alabama – Birmingham said about the situation of his state last year.

Only three other states in America recorded more than four deaths per 100,000 residents — and they’re all in the South.

Arkansas and Louisiana — which lie along Mississippi’s western border — have the third and fourth highest heart failure death rates with 4.87 and 4.85 deaths per 100,000 residents, respectively.

South Carolina ranks fourth, registering 4.62 deaths per 100,000 residents each year. Oklahoma rounds out the top five at 4.26 per 100,000.

The states with the second highest rates, Georgia (3.82 annual deaths per 100,000 population), Kentucky (3.56), Tennessee (3.46) and West Virginia (3.46) are also in the area.

America’s healthiest hearts appear to be concentrated in the nation’s Midwest and Northeast, researchers found.

Southern states with higher poverty rates also generally have higher rates of heart failure, while wealthier northern states have lower rates

Minnesota records the fewest deaths per 100,000 residents, at just 1.09.

The northeastern cluster of New Hampshire (1.12), Massachusetts (1.23), Vermont (1.29) and Connecticut (1.34) are the next healthiest, followed by a wave of states in midwestern Wisconsin (1, 51) and Iowa (1.52).

Heart failure rates across America correlate strongly with poverty rates in each state, with wealthier states largely concentrated in the Northeast and Midwest, and poorer states especially in the South.

Experts have long linked poverty with poorer cardiovascular health. A poorer person is more likely to eat a poor diet and less likely to see a doctor regularly.

They also cannot afford medications needed to manage their health problems.

A National Institutes of Health report from 2019 also says that many poorer people lead more stressful lives than their wealthier peers, which can have a huge impact on their health in the long run.