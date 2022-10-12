Mississippi police officer killed, several other people shot

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer was shot dead and several other people were injured Tuesday night by gunfire in the Mississippi Delta.

Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed when she and other officers responded to a call, according to Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. He gave no other details about the circumstances of Stewart’s murder, including whether a suspect has been identified.

Greenville, with a population of approximately 28,775, is located close to the Arkansas state line, about 180 miles north of Jackson, Mississippi. News outlets reported that the shootings occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Mississippi Highway 1.

“I am truly saddened by the tragic loss of Detective Stewart,” Republican chief executive Tate Reeves said. wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Please pray with me for her family, her friends and the entire Greenville Police Department.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, as with all shootings involving law enforcement in the state.

The Delta Democrat Times reported gunshots and police activity occurred at several locations Tuesday in Greenville.

Mayor Errick D. Simmons said in a statement that he and Police Chief Marcus Turner Sr. met Stewart’s family. Simmons asked the audience for prayers and support “at this very difficult time.”

