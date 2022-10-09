Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) – State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare workers scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated community in northeast Mississippi went viral on social media.

The videos on Facebook showed a daycare worker at the Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling at kids who don’t “clean up” or “do good.”

You can see and hear children crying and sometimes running away from the employee wearing the mask while another employee gives clues as to which children have acted well or badly. The employee with the mask is sometimes shown centimeters away from children’s faces.

Sheila Sanders, who has had the company for the past 20 years, said she was not aware of the videos until Wednesday afternoon, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Sanders said one video was shot in September and another on Tuesday. “No one came forward to tell me it happened in September,” she said.

The behavior of her former employees in the video, she said, will not be tolerated.

“I contacted my licensure and she got involved,” Sanders said. “The people who committed those acts are no longer with us. They were fired. I wasn’t here at the time and didn’t know they were. I don’t approve of that and never have. I just want to say that it was taken care of.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the matter. Liz Sharlot, communications director at the state health department, confirmed the investigation.

On Thursday morning, parents responded to the videos as they dropped off their children for daycare and expressed support for the facility.

“I know 100% that Ms. Sheila, the owner and director, was not aware of this situation and as soon as she found out, all parties were immediately terminated,” said Kimberly Smith, whose child is featured in one of the videos. “The witch hunt that is still going on for her and the others here must really stop. Was the situation that arose terrible? Absolute. But if this crèche has to be closed and others maligned that are still there, absolutely not.”

