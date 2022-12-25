Mississippi couple are stunned when they learn they are expecting FIVE COUPLES

A Mississippi couple who suffered two miscarriages were ecstatic when they learned they were expecting quintuplets — five babies — after undergoing IUI fertility treatments.

Shawn and Haylee Ladner said they always wanted to have a big family with lots of kids, but had no idea their big family would suddenly happen.

Haylee said when she got pregnant, she noticed her pregnancy hormone levels were “super, super high,” but thought she was probably having “twins,” especially since they had two eggs.

But when the doctor told them they were expecting not two, but five babies, the parents-to-be were stunned and speechless.

‘There are five? Haylee asked again. ‘How is this possible?’

Shawn told the doctor, “Count again. Make sure and count again’. But yes, the doctor was right.

Shawn and Haylee are 20 weeks pregnant and their names are being picked: Adalyn Elizabeth, Magnolia Mae, Malley Kate, Everleigh Rose and their son Jake Easton

Haylee posted a video on her Facebook page on October 10, 2022 with the caption: Here’s the video of our little wiggly worms! We are almost 10 weeks! To give you some insight, we had two mature follicles with our IUI. One of those follicles split 4 times creating identical quadruplets, while the other egg formed our ‘twins’ in its own separate pregnancy

The couple who are almost five months pregnant – 20 weeks – already know the sex of their babies – four girls and a boy – and have already picked out their names.

Their new brood will be named Adalyn Elizabeth, Magnolia Mae, Malley Kate, Everleigh Rose and their son Jake Easton.

The excited mother-to-be said, “One split four times and made identical quads and the other made the singleton.”

The couple who married in 2019 knew they wanted to have a big family with at least four kids, said Haylee, who is a high school teacher at Oak Grove Middle School.

But after suffering two miscarriages, Haylee was terrified that she might not be able to conceive. Then they turned to intrauterine insemination (IUI) to help them conceive.

The procedure is a form of artificial insemination in which sperm is placed in the uterus around the time an ovary releases one or more eggs.

“It’s the greatest blessing of my entire life because I didn’t think it would be me,” said Haylee, WLBT News

“I felt like I couldn’t even have one or that I’d be happy to even have one.”

A photo of the couple who got married in 2019 said they always wanted to have a “big family.”

The chance of conceiving quintuplets naturally is one in 60 million. With reproductive technology, that chance increases to six in 10,000, according to a report.

Shawn said, “I don’t know if you fully prepare for five kids, that’s a lot, but we’re doing our best.”

When asked if they plan to have more children after their five bundles of joy arrive, the father-to-be joked, “Absolutely not…five is enough.”