Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s capital still struggles with a murky water system, and soon waste could begin to accumulate outside homes and businesses.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday that the garbage collection will stop after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been do the work without compensation since April.

Lumumba and the Jackson City Council have been arguing for months over the waste contract for the city of 150,000.

The garbage battle continued even as most of Jackson went out of running water for several days in late August and early September as heavy rainfall exacerbated problems with the city’s main water treatment plant. For seven weeks, from late July to mid-September, people in Jackson were also told to boil water to kill contaminants, as the state health department found cloudy water could make people sick.

Crews are still making emergency repairs to the aquatic plant and questions remain about the water quality in the city where 80% of the inhabitants are black and a quarter live in poverty.

The city council voted several times against awarding the garbage collection contract to a New Orleans-based company, Richard’s Disposal. The mayor said the company had made the lowest and best offer. City council members said they thought the company that previously had Jackson’s waste contract, Houston-based Waste Management Inc., had made a better offer.

At the beginning of this year, Lumumba issued an emergency order to grant Richard’s Disposal a garbage collection contract.

The mayor and the municipality have argued in court over whether the mayor has the power to veto the municipality’s rejection of its choice of a garbage collection company. That dispute is awaiting treatment at the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Richard’s Disposal is still filing a federal lawsuit seeking to force the city to pay for the garbage collection services the company provided. It originally filed the lawsuit in July.

The company filed papers Wednesday asking a federal judge to rule in its favor. Lawyers said the company has “continued to collect solid waste in good faith.”

News outlets reported that the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality could fine the city a $25,000 per day if household garbage collection stops.

PART: