Missing Texas teacher’s car found 350 miles from home after telling husband she was going out to eat

The search for a missing high school teacher in Texas continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas.

Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on Sept. 22 after telling her husband she was going to get food and never coming back.

The 48-year-old mother of three is a high school teacher at Fairview Junior High in the Alvin Independent School Districtlocated about 25 miles south of Houston.

Michael Reynolds, Michelle’s husband, told KHOU in a recent interview that after his wife went missing, they used Lexus Roadside Service to find Michelle’s Lexus NX 300, and were shocked to discover it hundreds of miles away in New Orleans.

Michelle Reynolds with her Lexus NX 300, which she disappeared on Sept. 22 after telling her husband she was going out to dinner

Michelle Reynolds, a teacher and mother of three, went missing from Texas on September 22

Michael went to Louisiana this weekend to try to find his wife, but the search turned up nothing except the discovery of her vehicle.

New Orleans Police Department officials released the following statement to DailyMail.com on Tuesday:

The NOPD is assisting the Texas Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in investigating Michelle Reynolds’ missing persons.

No further information is available from our side.’

Michael and Michelle’s brother found her phone and other belongings in Michelle’s car.

“Her phone hasn’t been used. Her phone was in the car. Her phone was charged, but it was off.’

On Monday, Michael told KHOU that he was going back to Houston to be with their children.

“I’m going back to Houston now because I have three kids. My daughter is having a really hard time and so are my 13-year-old daughter and my 11-year-old son,” said Michael. “Please be wary of Michelle. We love her and miss her very much. We’re doing everything we can to get her home safely.’

In Michelle’s car was her phone and other items she had taken with her when she left the house.

Michael Reynolds (left) said in a recent interview that he was on his way to Texas after finding his wife’s car in New Orleans and said their three children were upset about their mother’s disappearance.

Michelle Reynolds shared this photo with her husband, Michael Reynolds, on her Facebook account before she disappeared

“She said she was going to get something to eat and she never came back,” Michael said.

Missing persons reports have been filed for the mother of three children in both Texas and Louisiana.

Michelle Reynolds smiles at a photo posted to her public Facebook account

It is unknown what clothes Michelle was wearing at the time of her disappearance, but she may have been wearing black leggings.

People.com spoke to Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Danny Lares who said they are continuing to investigate any information regarding the disappearance of the 48-year-old.

“Our detectives are following all leads,” Sgt. Lares said in an interview. “They’re trying to verify she’s been in contact with anyone and follow directions and see where they’re going.”

Reynolds is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build. She has blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at 979-864-2392.

The matter is currently under investigation by officials.