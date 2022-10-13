Missing Sydney FC rookie Sebastian Kiceec FOUND following public appeal

<!–

Sydney FC rookie Sebastian Kiceec has been found safe after being listed as missing.

There were serious fears for the teenager after police reports said he was last seen at his family’s home in Glenwood, in Sydney’s north-west, around 10am. 7.45pm on Tuesday evening and a public appeal was made.

When Sebastian was unable to be contacted, representatives from the Riverstone Police Area Command began a search for him.

It followed concerns raised over Sebastian’s whereabouts by family members.

After extensive enquiries, the Oakhill College student was finally located on Wednesday night.

A Sydney FC spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia the club appreciated fans and the public for their help in finding Sebastian.

“We are pleased to report that we have been informed by the NSW Police Force that their appeals resulted in Sebastian being found safe,” a statement read.

‘We would like to thank everyone for their help and assistance and for sharing our appeal.’

Kiceec, 17, is a member of the Sky Blues’ under-20s squad and is regarded as a defender with huge potential.

A former striker, Kiceec has electric pace and has impressed with his willingness to learn at elite level.