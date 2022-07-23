Missing Shereen Kumar’s body found four minutes from Dural home as boyfriend Carlino is charged

A man has been charged with murder days after making a desperate appeal for the safe return of his model girlfriend.

Vincent Carlino, 37, told the Daily Mail Australia earlier this week that he was “extremely concerned” about his missing partner, 43-year-old Shereen Kumar.

Mr Carlino told police that Ms Kumar was last seen leaving her home on Taylors Road, Sydney’s Dural in north-west Sydney, in her pajamas at 9pm on Wednesday.

After days of searching, detectives found a body matching the woman’s description at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, just four minutes from her home in the bushland off Laurie Road.

A crime scene has been established and is still teeming with specialized forensic officers. The body has not yet been formally identified, but police believe it may be Ms Kumar.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested 37-year-old Mr Carlino in the house he shared with Ms Kumar.

He was taken to Hornsby Police Station and formally charged with murder (DV). He was denied bail on Sunday to appear in Parramatta Bail Court.

Carlino previously told Daily Mail Australia that he saw Ms Kumar leave their home around 9pm on Wednesday. He claimed she left without a word and hadn’t been seen since.

“She left and didn’t bring her phone or the van,” he said. ‘I am very concerned.

“I’ve told the police all the places I think she might be.”

Last October, Mr. Carlino and Ms. Kumar took over as franchisees of the dog walking service Hornsby Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

Ms. Kumar has since become the director of the Chatswood Mad Dogs and Englishmen franchise, while Mr. Carlino heads the Hornsby business.

The couple’s businesses appeared to be thriving with Ms Kumar posting a recruiting post for a “hardworking, dependable and trustworthy” dog walker last week in a local group chat.

“We operate Monday to Friday, with most walks taking place between 7.30am and 3pm,” the message reads.

‘This role is perfect for those looking for flexibility or those who need a stable and long-term job.’

According to her social media profiles, Ms Kumar obtained a degree from Western Sydney University in 2015 before starting her own HR company.

She is also a model, frequently posing for photographers in Sydney and graced the pages of magazines including French fashion magazine Malvie and Amsterdam-based Selin Magazine.

Earlier this month, she took part in a shoot for Australian creative group Hunter Creative, dressed in a warrior-princess-style costume and wielding a sword.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kuring-Gai Police Station of Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.