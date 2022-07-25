Missing sailor found after plunging overboard of a Chinese cargo ship anchored off Western Australia

A sailor who fought all night to stay alive after being knocked overboard from a cargo ship has been found.

The man, who is in his thirties, went missing around 6:40 p.m. Sunday on a Chinese bulk carrier that was anchored 11.5 km off the coast of Geraldton, a coastal town 424 km north of Perth, Western Australia.

A search operation coordinated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, involving the Joint Rescue Coordination Center and the Joint Rescue Coordination Center rescue vessels, found the man at 8.40am on Monday.

A man in his thirties disappeared after falling overboard from a Chinese bulk carrier anchored off the coast of Geraldton, 424 kilometers north of Perth, Western Australia (stock photo from freight container ship)

The Chinese national spent all night fighting for his life in the deep waters of the Indian Ocean and was found Monday morning about 10 km off the coast of Oakajee – 20 km north of where he went missing.

The man was taken to shore and will be taken to hospital for medical examination.

Police received reports of the missing man 20 minutes after a fisherman went missing in the Mid West Gascoyne area.

The 46-year-old man was reported missing around 6:20 p.m. after going fishing off Green Head on Sunday.

Police were told that the man usually returns to shore around 4 p.m. after a day of fishing.

The man’s car and boat trailer remain parked at the boat ramp.

The man was not found despite a search by land and sea using rescue ships and a helicopter.

Authorities will resume the search for the 46-year-old fisherman on Monday.