Missing pathway in lysosome underlies newly discovered human disease

Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33025-1″ width=”685″ height=”530″/> A genome-wide CRISPR-Cas9 knockout screen to identify genes essential for lysosome function. Credit: Weichao Zhang et al, nature communication (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33025-1



In a rare disease called mucolipidosis type II, people’s hearts and bellies swell and their bones become misshapen.

A lysosomal storage disease, mucolipidosis type II, causes edema of the internal organs and skeletal dysplasia. Children with the genetic disease often die before they are 7 years old. Now, University of Michigan researchers have identified a new gene involved in the disease, TMEM251, which is needed for lysosomes to function properly.

Lysosomes are organelles in all cells of the body — except red blood cells — that are responsible for taking in and recycling the waste your cells produce. When the lysosome cannot function properly, it fails to recycle this waste and instead simply stores a stock in the organelle.

The team, led by Ming Li, assistant professor of molecular, cellular and developmental biology, found that if TMEM251 is defective, it is unable to encode the pathway for the enzymes necessary for proper function of lysosomes to enter the lysosome. to travel. The study is published in nature communication.

There are about 50 to 60 enzymes in the lysosomes that digest worn-out cellular parts and waste from outside the cell. The lysosome also recycles this waste – proteins, nucleic acid, carbohydrates and lipids – into useful material. But in order for these enzymes to travel into the lysosome, they need a signal called the mannose-6-phosphate biosynthesis pathway, or M6P.

“It’s like a postage stamp. The enzymes have to have this signal to enter the lysosome. If they don’t have M6P, they can’t enter the lysosome,” Li said. “So consequently you still have lysosomes, but none would be functional because they lack these enzymes.”

Li’s lab studies the lysosome, and in particular the composition of lysosome membrane proteins. The lysosome has the ability to regulate its own membrane protein by triggering the breakdown of these proteins through a process called ubiquitination. This process allows proteins to travel from the membrane of the lysosome into the organelle for degradation. The researchers also wanted to understand which genes are responsible for lysosome function and what happens when those genes are defective.

To do this, the team used a CRISPR knockout screen that knocked out each gene in the human genome at the cellular level, one at a time. The researchers were then able to study what happened in the lysosome in response to the deletion of each gene. In particular, the researchers were looking for genes that could be responsible for the breakdown of the lysosome.

The experiment yielded TMEM251.

“So then the game became: Why is this gene so important to human health? And why is it so crucial to lysosomal function?” said Li.

The group found that the TMEM251 gene codes for an enzyme that activates M6P, a pathway most of the 50 to 60 digestive enzymes in the lysosomes require. In a literature search, the researchers also found a 2021 paper describing mucolipidosis type II-like symptoms in humans that result from a defective TMEM251 gene.

“Our discovery answered the molecular mechanism of this new human disease,” Li said.

The protein encoded by the TMEM251 gene is needed to activate another enzyme called GNPT, which catalyzes the M6P pathway. The researchers also showed that TMEM251 is localized in the Golgi apparatus, a structure that forms lysosomes. That the two enzymes are on the Golgi fits the idea that the proteins must work together to add M6P to lysosomal enzymes, Li said. The researchers named TMEM251 as the GNPT cleavage and activity factor, or GCAF.

The researchers then looked at what would happen if they knocked out the TMEM251 gene in the zebrafish. By comparing the wild-type zebrafish with the zebrafish whose TMEM251 gene had been disabled, the researchers were able to see defects in the zebrafish’s abdomen, skeleton and cartilage development and heart.

Co-author Xi Yang said the team is also proposing a therapy strategy to combat the disease in humans. The therapy, which is at a very early stage, is based on what they call an ‘enzyme replacement therapy’. The researchers showed that if they supplied the enzyme containing the M6P modification to TMEM251-deficient cells, that enzyme could filter into the cell through a process called endocytosis and be delivered to a malfunctioning lysosome.

“We know the pathogenesis of this disease is because you don’t have a functional lysosome,” said Yang, a research specialist in Li’s lab. “This knockout cell can use these endocytosis-functional enzymes to rebuild their lysosome and make it functional again. You can salvage the deficit, at least on a cellular level.”

The researchers plan to further study the TMEM251 gene, specifically how the TMEM251 enzyme interacts with the GNPT enzyme to facilitate the genesis of M6P. The team also wants to describe what TMEM251 looks like on a structural level.

More information:

Weichao Zhang et al, GCAF (TMEM251) regulates lysosome biogenesis by activating the mannose-6-phosphate pathway, nature communication (2022). Weichao Zhang et al, GCAF (TMEM251) regulates lysosome biogenesis by activating the mannose-6-phosphate pathway,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33025-1

Provided by the University of Michigan

