Missing me already? Gareth Bale warmly meets and greets old Real Madrid team-mates in Los Angeles

Gareth Bale has warmly made the acquaintance of his former Real Madrid teammates in Los Angeles.

The Welsh winger left the Bernabeu this summer to join MLS side Los Angeles FC when his contract expired.

But Bale, 33, is clearly still highly regarded by his former colleagues, who greeted him with smiles and high fives.

Bale, who left Real this summer to join MLS side Los Angeles FC, chatted with his former colleagues on the Champions League-winning side and spoke to boss Carlo Ancelotti (right)

Champions League winners Real train at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) during their pre-season tour of the US.

And former Southampton and Tottenham star Bale, who now plays in the west coast city for Steve Cherundolo’s side, stopped by to say hello.

Los Blancos posted a video of the encounter on their official Instagram account with the caption: ‘Good to see you, @GarethBale11! ¡Bale presenció nuestro entrenamiento en UCLA!’, which translates to, ‘Bale witnessed our training at UCLA!’

The Welsh winger, 33, joined a one-year deal to stay fit for the World Cup in Qatar

The post, which has been liked more than 1.1 million times at the time of writing, shows Bale greeting Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Casemiro, manager Carlo Ancelotti, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Eden Hazard and David Alaba.

Bale, who scored 106 goals in 258 appearances in all competitions for Real during his eight seasons in the Spanish capital, has won five Champions League titles, three LaLigas, one Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, plus three UEFA Super Cups and FIFA World Club cups.

He has signed for LAFC on a one-year short-term deal with the aim of keeping himself fit for Wales’ World Cup campaign in Qatar this winter.