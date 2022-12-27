Missing girl found before Christmas, police confirm

He previously disappeared on December 20 in the Tredegar area of ​​Wales.

Concerned police had launched a missing persons appeal for 17-year-old Keianne Shaw after she went missing on December 20.

After the appeal was shared hundreds of times, police thanked the public for their efforts in helping find the teen and confirmed they had found her Tuesday night.

Gwent Police posted on their Facebook page: ‘Keianne Shaw, 17, of Tredegar, who had been reported missing, has now been found. Thank you for sharing our appeal.’

After she went missing, Gwent Police previously said: ‘We are looking for Keianne Shaw, 17, from the Tredegar area.

She was last seen in Dukestown, Tredegar, around 6pm on Tuesday 20th December.

She is described as being 5 feet 3 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Keianne has links to the Rhondda Cynon Taff area.