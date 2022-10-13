Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon likely dead Police name mother as ‘prime suspect’ 

Police have said missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who had been missing for more than a week, is believed to be dead.

Leilani Simon, the boy’s 22-year-old mother, was identified by Chatham County Police (CCPD) as the prime suspect in the case Wednesday night, but no arrests were made or charges were filed.

“We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have informed Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he has passed away. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

“We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sadness,” the police wrote on Twitter.

Quinton was last seen alive on October 5 at 6 a.m. and reported missing a few hours later.

His mother had claimed that her son was nowhere to be found when she woke up. Her fiancé, Danny Youngkin, told police he last saw the toddler at 6 a.m.

Earlier, police in Savannah, Georgia, said they were investigating the boy’s disappearance as a criminal case, not a missing persons case.

One of Quinton’s babysitters, Diana McCarta, said she received a text early that morning, at 4:30 AM, telling her not to come to him that day.

Later that same morning, McCarta received a text from Quinton’s grandmother asking if she’d seen the 20-month-old toddler.

“I got a text at 9am saying ‘have you seen Quinton?’ said McCarta. “I’ll go straight to their house and try to help them look, but they wouldn’t. So I’ve been waiting like everyone else.’

Police were then called with Quinton reported missing at 9am.

Since that time, a massive search involving local law enforcement and the FBI has seen dumpsters, drains, and ponds searched along with Simon’s home.

Cell phone records are being analyzed by police who have now determined Quinton’s disappearance is a criminal investigation.

Investigators returned to the house with sniffer dogs on Wednesday, and the Chatham County Police Department says a further update will be made Thursday.

Quinton’s grandmother, 45-year-old Billie Jo Howell, was filmed yelling at his babysitter that he was ‘still alive’ after the babysitter voiced concerns online

Babysitter Diana McCarta says she received a ‘strange’ text from Quinton’s stepdad the morning he disappeared saying she didn’t have to take care of him that day

Quinton’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, had custody of the toddler and his brother. She had a tempered relationship with his mother and had her evicted.

The family’s nanny, McCarta, has spoken out about the child’s disappearance, has spoken to the media repeatedly and claimed that child services were involved in the family.

On Tuesday evening, the boy’s grandmother stormed into her home to confront her, telling her she was “overrun” and insisting he was unharmed.

‘My baby is alive! My baby is alive!’ she yelled at McCarta while being filmed on a cell phone.

Quinton is pictured with his stepfather, Danny Youngkin, mother Leilani and another boy. They lost custody of him for unknown reasons. He was looked after by his grandmother, but Leilani and Danny reported him missing

Leilani, the boy’s 22-year-old mother, had been ordered by the state to start paying child support

Quinton’s grandmother has a long rap sheet herself.

Her 18 previous arrests include charges of grand theft for using stolen credit cards, prostitution, burglary, driving with a suspended license, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, assault, battery and fraud.

Billie Jo previously spoke about how her daughter, Leilani, “didn’t always do the right thing.”

A week before Quinton’s disappearance, Leilani was ordered by the state to pay alimony for the boys.

As of November 1, she owes $150 for the two boys. Paperwork revealed that if one of them “die” she would owe $50 less.

Leilani has not made any public comment since her son’s disappearance.