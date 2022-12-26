Missing crowds as Boxing Day bargain hunters go online

ARA chief Paul Zahra said the days of lining up outside stores long before they opened were long gone. “In the past, it was all about being first in the store, but with online shopping it’s so much easier not to miss out,” he said. “There’s an easier Boxing Day sales…it’s a change in a good way as it’s a much more relaxed and safer way to shop.”

It was a quiet morning at the opening of the Boxing Day sale at David Jones on Market St. Credit:nick moire

Zahra said that if 2021 was the year of the dehumidifier, 2022 was the year of the deep fryer.

“Australia’s love affair with small appliances cannot be underestimated,” he said, adding that “the significant foot traffic on Boxing Day shows that a resurgence in brick-and-mortar stores was well underway.”

Harvey Norman boss Gerry Harvey is banking on the retailer’s regionally focused strategy to offset the expected drop in sales this year’s Boxing Day.