Missing crowds as Boxing Day bargain hunters go online

It was a quiet morning at the opening of the Boxing Day sale at David Jones on Market St.

ARA chief Paul Zahra said the days of lining up outside stores long before they opened were long gone. “In the past, it was all about being first in the store, but with online shopping it’s so much easier not to miss out,” he said. “There’s an easier Boxing Day sales…it’s a change in a good way as it’s a much more relaxed and safer way to shop.”

Zahra said that if 2021 was the year of the dehumidifier, 2022 was the year of the deep fryer.

“Australia’s love affair with small appliances cannot be underestimated,” he said, adding that “the significant foot traffic on Boxing Day shows that a resurgence in brick-and-mortar stores was well underway.”

Harvey Norman boss Gerry Harvey is banking on the retailer’s regionally focused strategy to offset the expected drop in sales this year’s Boxing Day.

“About 65 percent of our stores are in regional areas. With mining stocks strong and farm stocks stronger than ever, being in rural areas should be a huge advantage when the recession hits,” Harvey said.

A retail downturn is guaranteed and it’s not a question of “if there will be a hit, but how big the hit will be,” he said. “We know this year will not be the same as the high sales we have seen previously and it will only get worse next year.”

Sydney's Boxing Day sales were more subdued at Pitt St Mall than in the past.

The Nation’s Retailers Association predicts Boxing Day sales will reach $3 billion across Australia.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Lindsay Carroll said that despite the growing popularity of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, Boxing Day remains king supreme for Australian shoppers.

Travelers looking for cheaper airfares might also be in luck with budget airline Jetstar promising sales on more than 80,000 domestic and international fares in the next 48 hours.

Qantas also promised discounts as part of a five-day domestic airfare sale.

with PAA

