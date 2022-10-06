MISSING appendix: Woman left stunned after doctors tell her they 'can't find' organ during scan 

A TikToker has claimed her appendix disappeared – after doctors told her they ‘couldn’t find’ the organ while carrying out a CT scan.

US-based Ciara Herron explained in a recent video that she went to the emergency room after she started feeling a sharp pain in the right side of her stomach and assumed she was suffering from a case of appendicitis.

But when the doctors went to check what was wrong, she was stunned when they told her they couldn’t actually find her appendix.

She opened up about the shocking ordeal in an episode of her podcast, Ladies & Tangents, and also posted a clip of it to her TikTok account – where it quickly went viral, leaving many people online stunned and confused.

‘I woke up this morning and [the pain] was bad. So I thought I’d go to the hospital,’ she recalled in the viral video, which has now been viewed more than five million times.

The doctors quickly ran some tests to find out what was going on – but what they told her next was not what she expected to hear.

She remembered the doctor saying, ‘First of all, your appendix didn’t show up on the CT scan. But there is no inflammation where your appendix should be, so that’s good’.

“I was like, “Where is it?! Why aren’t we more concerned about it?” she added. ‘I don’t like how we just gloss over the fact that my appendix is ​​missing. I always have.’

Her co-host, named Jeri, then asked her: ‘Is it still gone? Did they ever find it?’

Ciara said the doctor told her ‘it’s going to be fine’ but didn’t divulge any more details about the situation.

And while he didn’t seem concerned that her appendix was nowhere to be found, it left Ciara terrified.

“He was basically like, ‘Eh, we couldn’t find it, so you’re probably good,'” she said. “I don’t like that’s my answer. He said, “We can’t find it, so we do not know.”

However, one mystery was solved; as for the pains in her stomach that came from a cyst that had developed on her ovaries and burst.

According to LiveScience.comone in 100,000 people are born without an appendix, and one in 20 people have to have the organ surgically removed after developing appendicitis, a condition in which the appendix becomes inflamed.

The function of the appendix – which is located near the intestines on the lower right after the stomach – is actually unknown, and people can live without the organ.

‘One theory is that the cecum acts as a storehouse for good bacteria that “reboot” the digestive system after diarrheal illnesses,’ WebMD reported.

‘Other experts believe that the appendix is ​​just a useless remnant from our evolutionary past. Surgical removal of the appendix causes no observable health problems.’

Many people took to the comments section of Ciara’s video to share their thoughts, with some even revealing that they too had been through similar situations.

“Went in for the same thing and they did an ultrasound and couldn’t find my appendix so they just gave me some pain meds and sent me on my way,” one person wrote.

‘They couldn’t find mine for four years and I was in so much pain. In the end it was chronic appendicitis and it was inflamed when they took it out,’ added another.

Another said: ‘Three [doctors] couldn’t find my aunt’s while it was cracking because it was in a weird place. It cracked when they opened her.’

“They couldn’t find my appendix so they did an appendectomy and it wrapped around my intestines,” read a fourth comment.

Some doctors and nurses even chimed in and revealed that her appendix is ​​most likely in there, just hiding, and that it’s a lot more common than you’d think.

‘My English teacher made it happen and it turned out all her organs were reversed and her appendix was on her left side,’ revealed another user.

One explained: ‘The appendix is ​​very small and can sometimes only be seen if [dye] is injected while it is being scanned.’

“I’m a CT technician and it’s perfectly normal not to be able to see the appendix,” confirmed another. ‘Unless it’s inflamed, it’s so small.’

“Internal organs are sometimes really hard to see,” another person wrote. ‘Especially if you’ve eaten recently, or in your case have fluid in the area.’