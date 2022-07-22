Missiles sent to Ukrainian troops could end up on black market

Criminal gangs are trying to intercept Western arms stockpiles sent to Ukraine for fear they will be sold on the black market, the Daily Mail can reveal.

British anti-tank missiles are among an estimated £7 billion in military aid that has flooded the country in recent months to fend off the Russian invasion.

Only the higher systems are monitored, leading police to fear that gangs, and even terrorists, can take advantage of the lack of surveillance that has caused equipment to ‘disappear’.

A security source claimed yesterday that Eastern European gang members are entering Ukraine from Poland, paying cash for weapons and sliding back into the EU.

Ukrainian soldiers are pictured above in April

Night vision goggles and body armor are also being picked up, with the EU law enforcement agency Europol asking for more checks.

A spokesman said: ‘The war has led to a proliferation of firearms and explosives. Initially, the Ukrainians kept a register of weapons, but this was abandoned in the course of the war. Now there are no records.’

Russia has posted videos on social media that allegedly show Syrian-based fighters wielding Western anti-tank weapons.

British defense sources claim the clips are fake, but the scenario is believed to be realistic.

Other clips uploaded anonymously to pro-Russian accounts apparently show anti-tank missile shells being sold on the black market in Ukraine.

Pictured above is an anti-tank weapon displayed by the Ukrainian Territorial Forces in Kiev

But the footage would not be credible because there are no geolocation tags or timestamps attached to the film.

A security source said: ‘It’s easy to pose with the suitcases that missiles come in. It looks impressive, but they should be stealing the commando launcher and codes.”

Ukrainian government adviser Yuriy Sak said Kiev is working hard to assuage Western fears, with all gun movements being “closely monitored by ourselves and our international partners.”

The British Ministry of Defense said it has protection.

A spokesperson said: “We are conducting a rigorous assessment of the risks… and ensuring that an end-user agreement is signed by Ukraine’s armed forces.”