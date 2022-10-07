Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya rose to 11 on Friday as the city was hit again by rockets and — for the first time — by explosive-packed drones.

With its army suffering a string of agonizing defeats on the battlefield in recent weeks, Russia has deployed Iranian-made drones to attack Ukrainian targets. The unmanned, disposable “kamikaze drones” are cheaper and less sophisticated than missiles, but have proven effective at inflicting damage on targets on the ground.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said Iran-made Shahed-136 drones damaged two infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhya the first time they were used there. He said missiles also hit the city again, injuring one person.

Ukraine’s emergency services said the toll from the Russian S-300 missile strikes on the city had risen to 11 a day earlier and a further 21 people were rescued from the rubble of destroyed apartments.

“This was not a random hit, but a series of rockets aimed at multi-storey buildings,” Starukh wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zaporizhzhya is one of four regions of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally claimed as Russian territory. The region is home to a sprawling nuclear power plant under Russian occupation; the city of the same name remains under Ukrainian control.

Russia is said to have converted the S-300 from its original use as a long-range anti-aircraft weapon into a ground attack missile due to a shortage of other more suitable weapons.

The Ukrainian military said most of the drones it shot down on Thursday and Friday were the Iranian-made Shahed-136. However, the weapons are unlikely to significantly affect the course of the war, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said.

“They have used many drones against civilian targets in back areas, probably hoping to generate non-linear effects through terror. Such attempts fail,” the think tank’s analysts wrote.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s ability to capture and return to service Russian tanks and other equipment remains a key factor in its forces’ efforts to repel the invasion.

Ukrainian forces have captured at least 440 tanks and about 650 armored vehicles since the start of the war, the Ministry of Defense said Friday.

“The failure of Russian crews to destroy intact equipment before withdrawing or surrendering highlights their poor state of training and low levels of combat discipline,” the British said. “With Russian formations under heavy pressure in various sectors and increasingly demoralized troops, Russia is likely to continue to lose heavy weapons.”

The Ukrainian army also said on Friday that 500 former criminals have been mobilized to bolster Russian ranks in the eastern Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces have recaptured territory. The new units will be led by officers drawn from law enforcement officials, the army said.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his Russian counterpart Putinwho turned 70 Friday has pushed nuclear ‘Armageddon’ to its highest level since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after massive setbacks during the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.

During a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Putin was “a man I know fairly well” and that the Russian leader “wasn’t kidding when he talks about using tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”

In the Czech capital, European Union leaders gathered at Prague Castle to try to identify significant differences across a price ceiling natural gas as winter approaches and Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels a major energy crisis.

As Europeans bolster their support for Ukraine in the form of arms, money and aid, Russia has cut or cut off natural gas for 13 member states, leading to rising gas and electricity prices that could soar even higher if demand during the cold months peak.

