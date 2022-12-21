Missed bill payments: Two million households have defaulted on mortgage, credit card or energy

Are you struggling to pay back your bills? Speak to sam.barker@thisismoney.co.uk

The most common bills Britons struggle with are rent, credit cards and loans

Nearly two million households have missed a major bill in the past month due to the cost-of-living crisis, consumer experts warn.

According to the charity Which?

Which? said 1.9 million homes reported not receiving payment in the month to December 11, representing about 6.7 per cent of a total of 28.1 million UK households.

Standard: Cost-of-living pressures are causing more households to fail to pay back some of their bills, according to Which?

About 6.4 percent of renters missed a payment, compared to 2.5 percent of people with a mortgage.

Meanwhile, 3.1 percent of people with loans or credit cards defaulted on repayments.

The most missed utility bill type was utility, with 2.3 percent of households skipping a payment, followed by council tax (1.9 percent), telephone (1.6 percent) and broadband (1.4 percent).

Which one? A spokesperson said that “millions of households could face a financial crisis in the new year as they grapple with outstanding Christmas payments as well as the rising cost of living.”

Additional money pressures include a possible impending recession, rising mortgage and rental costs and an uncertain future with energy bills.

Nearly 7 percent of households missed a payment in December, what? said

Which? policy and advocacy director Rocio Concha said: “With 1.9 million households missing out on important payments in the run-up to Christmas, we fear that many more people could face a financial crisis in January – as loan payments pile up and the cost of housing crisis continues to bite.

“Since so many people are facing financial problems, which ones? calls on companies in essential sectors such as food, energy and broadband providers to do more during this crisis to help customers get a good deal and avoid unnecessary or unfair costs and charges.’

>> What to do if you can no longer pay your mortgage

The repayment problem could get worse next year

The problem of missed payments could get worse in January 2023 when households start paying back extra Christmas costs.

Last December, 1.7 million households missed at least one payment, rising to 2.5 million by January 2022.

Economizing’ Six out of ten households indicate that they are economizing to save money

Just under six in 10 people (56 percent) have made at least one financial adjustment — such as cutting back on essentials, selling stuff, or cutting back — in the past month to meet necessary expenses. This equates to approximately 15.8 million households.

This is a significant increase from the four in 10 (42 percent) around this time last year, but lower than the peak of two-thirds (65 percent) making adjustments in September 2022.

If consumers miss or have difficulty paying essential payments, such as utility, credit card or mortgage payments, they are advised to immediately contact their provider for assistance.

Which? has also launched a campaign calling on essential companies – such as energy companies, broadband providers and supermarkets – to do more to help consumers struggling to make ends meet.

For example, it wants energy companies to ensure that their customer service departments can answer many pressing questions.