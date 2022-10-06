Miss USA is rocked by cheating claims as Miss Texas was crowned winner

Miss USA has been rocked by a cheating scandal amid allegations that this year’s pageant was fixed for Miss Texas to win.

R’Bonney Gabriel – the first Asian and Filipino American to win – was crowned the coveted title on Monday night, but she celebrated alone as almost all the beauty queens stormed off the stage after her crowning.

Usually, all participants stay on stage during and after the selection to celebrate the young woman’s victory.

But others say Gabriel was pre-selected as the winner. They have cited her trip to a plastic surgery spa offering a major portion of the prize nine weeks before the win as evidence.

That clinic uploaded a clip of Gabriel’s visit hours after her win, raising suspicions that they had known all along that she would be crowned. None of the other contestants are known to have visited or been filmed for their own advert if they had won.

Gabriel’s closeness to Miss USA director Crystle Stewart also raised rivals’ hackles. Stewart, a former winner himself, was filmed doing Gabriel’s hair weeks before the win.

Miss Montana, Heather Lee O’Keefe, took to TikTok to outline the cheating allegations.

She said: ‘Most of the Miss USA contestants feel very strongly that there was favoritism towards Miss Texas USA and we have the receipts to prove it,’ she said in a TikTok video.

“We’re putting our titles on the line, putting our reputations on the line,” O’Keefe said in an Instagram Live on Wednesday. “It’s so strong, we feel like believing and standing up for what’s right.

“There are many of us who have even said that we are willing to give up our titles to take this stand because that is how serious we are about this.”

Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel’s crowning on Monday has caused a huge uproar in the Miss USA pageant as rumors swirled that she was the pre-selected winner and the pageant was rigged

Gabriel was the first Asian and Filipino American to win the Miss USA pageant

Miss Montana Heather Lee O’Keefe has been vocal about the alleged favoritism Miss Texas has reportedly received. She has come forward to say that she has nothing against Gabriel

O’Keefe also revealed that the Class of 2021 had filed a lawsuit against the organizers, but did not reveal what that entailed.

Among the claims that have raised the most suspicion are…

Losers broke with convention and stormed off stage moments after R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned, in full view of cameras

The contestants were on stage when Gabriel was crowned by didn’t stay long. As the credits rolled, they left the stage. O’Keefe and former Miss USA contestant Jasmine Jones said it was strange and ‘unprecedented’ that the women left the stage

The other contestants can be seen leaving the stage before Gabriel finished walking around the stage after the coronation. O’Keefe said the women, including herself, were doing ‘what we thought was right’ in the moment. Usually the twos stand with fixed grins and politely clap for victory

Speculation began to swirl as contestants began to leave the stage as the credits rolled, leaving Gabriel to celebrate all by himself.

Usually the two stand with a forced smile and clap as the credits roll — but there were no such pleasantries at the end of this year’s competition.

Former Miss USA contestant Jasmine Jones, who has been in the pageant for 10 years, claimed it was ‘obvious’ the pageant was rigged as the women began to leave the stage. In any pageant you’ve ever been to, the production manager tells you to stay on stage until she’s done, you stand there and clap.

‘In the background the girls were literally clapping [weakly] and they started to leave the stage before she even turned around after her congratulatory hugs from other contestants.’

‘Before she even got halfway down the runway for her crowning achievement, the contestants behind her were leaving the stage.’

She said it was a ‘big tell-all’ that ‘something was wrong’.

In an Instagram Live on Wednesday, O’Keefe agreed that the early exit was ‘unprecedented’ and ‘never happened before’.

The beauty queen claimed that it was ‘not planned’ and that it was not done because of ‘bitter’ feelings.

‘We all just acted in the moment, what we thought was right,’ she said during the live broadcast on Wednesday. ‘We are a class of Division I athletes, Harvard alumni, lawyers, doctors, scientists and people who fought for their citizenship to this country.

‘We are the furthest thing from sore losers.’

Both women have come out and said they have nothing against Gabriel.

‘Nothing against Texas as a person, I really think she could have won fair and square, but unfortunately all this drama has tarnished her victory. But there is just too much evidence of favoritism to let this go unnoticed,” O’Keefe said on social media.

The winner visited the plastic surgery clinic offering part of the prize BEFORE the final – with the Center releasing clips showing her visit just hours after she was named the winner

Gabriel was seen in a sponsored video by NIZUC spas less than 24 hours after her coronation, appearing to have enjoyed her prize

The spa showed the beauty queen enjoying a relaxing treatment, which O’Keefe claimed happened “nine weeks” before the video’s release

In another seemingly suspicious move, O’Keefe pointed out that NIZUC Resort & Spa posted a video of Gabriel enjoying an all-inclusive spa — which is included in her prize — less than 24 hours after the coronation.

O’Keefe claimed it was a clear indication of ‘favouritism’ and that the trip happened ‘nine weeks ago’, well before the coronation on Monday night.

‘@MissUSA was crowned less than 24 hours ago but she already got her sponsored vacation to @NIZUCResort,’ the blonde bombshell wrote on Instagram. ‘Are you kidding me? I gave you all the benefit of the doubt, but this is just embarrassing at this point.’

In another twist of events, one of the judges for the Miss USA pageant was reportedly the founder of MIA Beaute – which is affiliated with NIZUC.

The founder also reportedly posted a photo of Miss Texas on his Instagram story, spinning the rumor mill even more.

“Ever since Miss Texas was crowned a few months ago, she has been shown favoritism by the Miss USA organization through their businesses, which are also all owned by the same woman,” O’Keefe said.

The president of the tournament has close ties to Gabriel and reportedly did her HAIR weeks before the tournament and helped train Gabriel for the competition

She also shared a photo of Miss USA director Crystle Stewart (pictured in black) doing Gabriel’s hair before the pageant

In addition, O’Keefe shared a photo of one of the Miss USA organizers Crystle Stewart doing Gabriel’s hair backstage.

The two seem quite close and comfortable with each other as Gabriel sits in a white, asymmetric top while Stewart pulls the woman’s hair into a tight ponytail.

Stewart also runs a pageant coaching business called Miss Academy, which Gabriel reportedly attended before the coronation, O’Keefe claimed.

Miss Texas was also reportedly the ‘only one’ to be featured on the official Miss USA page, a move O’Keefe said ‘no other state contestant got’.

“And then they sent a public apology,” she said. ‘Don’t tell me you can’t see [favoritism].’

She also claimed that many contestants felt the need to spend their own money on Miss Academy classes to “feel like they had a chance.”

“A lot of girls felt like they had to work with Miss Academy to feel like they had a chance to do well at Miss USA,” she said on the live stream. ‘Which I think is really unfortunate.’

She also called out all the Miss USA organizers who watch her videos but continue to remain silent. “Silence is compliance,” she said. “When will you quit?”

Tuition ranges from $2,500 to $1,400, according to O’Keefe, with $500 ‘a la carte’ classes also offered.

‘It is a lot of money, [that’s] the point I’m trying to make, she said. ‘They really make us think we had to go to the Miss Academy to take these lessons from them in order to do well at Miss USA – at least many of us were under the impression.

O’Keefe attended some of the online classes offered through the Miss Academy.

Miss Montana also slammed the organisers, sponsors and judges on her Instagram stories saying: ‘Lol @ all the sponsors, judges, staff etc watching my stories and videos. I can see you. When are you all talking?

‘Silence is compliance.’