Miss Universe Jennifer Hawkins looks almost unrecognisable in resurfaced Ralph magazine cover

An image of Jennifer Hawkins looking barely recognizable at the start of her modeling career left fans scratching their heads.

This week, an image of Jennifer’s 2004 Ralph magazine cover resurfaced on Instagram influencer watchdog account Celebrity Spell Checker.

The racy photo was taken months after Jennifer won the prestigious Miss Universe pageant, and showed the blonde posing suggestively in a skimpy red bikini.

The 2004 cover of Jennifer Hawkins’ Ralph magazine has resurfaced online, prompting fans to say how different Miss Universe Australia looked at the start of her career. Pictured is Jennifer’s 2004 Ralph cover

Many users commented on how different Jennifer looked, and one wrote, “Wow Jen Hawkins is unrecognizable!”

‘She doesn’t even look like her,’ another user agreed, while another added, ‘That can’t be Jennifer Hawkins – really?!’

At the time of her Ralph photo shoot, Jennifer had pencil-thin eyebrows and much thinner lips.

The snappy magazine cover resurfaced this week on Instagram influencer watchdog account Celeb Spellcheck. Pictured right: Jennifer’s Ralph magazine cover from 2004 and left: Jennifer looks different on the red carpet in 2018

Many users commented on how different Jennifer looked, and one wrote, “Wow Jen Hawkins is unrecognizable!”

She’s since adopted a fuller, more natural-looking brow style and now has a noticeably fuller pout — perhaps thanks to clever makeup techniques.

Jennifer has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors for years, but has never discussed going under the knife.

In 2018, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon dr. Randal Haworth gave his expert opinion on Jennifers evolving look, telling Daily Mail Australia at the time: “I often see beautiful girls like Jennifer who want to refine their features to enter the ‘supermodel’ realm.”

At the time of her Ralph photo shoot, Jennifer had pencil-thin eyebrows and much thinner lips. Jennifer is pictured with Donald Trump after winning Miss Universe Australia in 2004

According to Dr. Haworth, who hasn’t treated Jennifer herself, has invested them in some minor improvements to “improve the balance of the face as a whole.”

“Most people would scratch their heads at how a former Miss Universe could enhance her already idolized face,” he said.

“Her new and more glamorous look has been helped by a nose job to refine and raise her nose tip, while narrowing her asymmetrical nasal bones.”

In 2018, Dr. Randal Haworth, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, expressed his expert opinion on whether Jennifer had gone under the knife. Pictured left: Jennifer as a teenager, and right: May 2018

Despite being a household name for over 15 years, Jennifer has barely aged a day and is now arguably more beautiful than she was in her early twenties.

dr. Haworth believes the former Myer ambassador has indulged in “fillers on her cheeks and other parts of her face,” as well as Botox.

“I strongly suspect she also had a lip augmentation for added sensuality and better facial balance as a whole,” he added.

Despite being a household name for over 15 years, Jennifer has barely aged a day and is now arguably more beautiful than she was in her early twenties. Pictured in 2016 with husband Jake Wall

In 2010, Jennifer attributed her drastic change in appearance to healthy eating, exercise and makeup.

“Women get better as they get older because they are more confident. It’s all about makeup and health,” she said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Jennifer has previously danced around the topic of plastic surgery when she was questioned about her age-defying looks.

In 2010, Jennifer attributed her drastic change in appearance to healthy eating, exercise and makeup. Pictured in 2022

In 2014 she told The Australian Women’s Weekly in the sense that it was the nature of the fashion industry to be accused of cosmetic surgery.

“If someone says ‘under the knife,’ I don’t respond,” she said.

“Everyone in the industry understands that. That’s fine. I’m cool with that. I’m fine with people having an opinion, but like I said, I’m happy with who I am as a person and really just want to live my life.’

In 2016, the former Australian Next Top Model judge claimed it was a personal choice if people wanted to invest in plastic surgery.

She said The Daily Telegraph: ‘Each their own!’