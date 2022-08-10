Miss Universe changes its rules to allow mothers and married women to compete in pageant

For the first time in its history, Miss Universe is updating its eligibility rule and making a huge change to the selection process by allowing married women and mothers to compete.

For the past 70 years, the pageant has only been available to women who were never married or had children, but now both mothers and married women can participate in the pageant.

The new rule will come into effect during the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, which will take place in 2023.

“We all believe that women should have control over their lives and that a person’s personal decisions should not be an obstacle to their success,” reads an internal memo from the national said.

Currently, the rule states that only unmarried and women without children aged 18 to 28 are eligible to participate. Despite the new rule, the age requirements remain the same.

Miss Universe National Director Josh Yugen told The National: “The Miss Universe Organization has always been the largest and most innovative platform of its kind and now it will be more inclusive and welcoming to mothers and married women.

“To me, this is in line with what I’ve been fighting for – breaking stereotypes and unlearning the stigma that old society imposed on us many decades ago.”

Andrea Meza, 27, who represented Mexico and was crowned Miss Universe in 2020, noted that the new rule was long overdue.

“I think it’s really great that this is happening,” she said in an interview with Insider. ‘Just like society is changing and women are now in leadership positions where only men could before.

“It’s about time parades changed and opened up to women with families.”

Andrea added: “There are many women who married young or had children in their early 20s who always wanted to compete in Miss Universe but couldn’t because of the rules.

“Now these changes allow those women to start or boost their careers in entertainment.”

Plus, the line hit Andrea personally, as just hours after she was crowned Miss Universe, internet trolls surfaced an old photo of her posing in a white wedding dress next to a man in a suit.

The photo quickly spread around the internet and reported to Miss Universe by fans of the pageant who claimed she had broken the rule and participated in the event while married.

However, Andrea quickly put an end to the rumors when she announced that the photo was from a photo shoot she did while working as a brand ambassador for Chihuahua in Mexico — and that she was in fact unmarried.

After experiencing the hatred that arose when fans thought she was married, Andrea had her own message for those who disapproved of Miss Universe’s new rule.

“A few people are against these changes because they’ve always wanted to see a single, beautiful woman who is available for a relationship,” she said.

“They’ve always wanted to see a woman who looks so perfect from the outside that she’s almost unattainable. The first is sexist and the second unrealistic.’

And while noting the industry was “demanding,” she said it shouldn’t disqualify married women or wives from participating in the pageant, adding that the new rule was “incredible.”

And this isn’t the first time the pageant has made history; in 2021, Manar Nadeem Deyani, 25, who represented Bahrian, made headlines when she walked in active clothes during the swimsuit round.

Manar wore a full-coverage flowing activewear outfit throughout the round and received loud cheers from the crowd.

In an interview with the national Manar said at the time: ‘Today I walked not alone, but with the millions of women who believe that in this generation the only standard of beauty must be the light that sparkles from within.

“Anyone can shine as long as they have the heart to serve with purity, compassion and kindness.”

India Harnaaz Sandhu, 22, was crowned Miss Universe 2021 and received applause for one of her winning responses, offering advice to the young women facing the pressures of society, which fans nod to as the new rule makes headlines.

She stated: “I think the biggest pressure facing youth today is to believe in themselves; to know that you are unique and that [is] what makes you beautiful.

‘Stop comparing yourself to others and let’s talk [about] more important things that [are] happening worldwide.

‘I think this is what you need to understand. Come out and speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of yourself. I believed in myself and that’s why I’m here today.’