Miss Universe Australia Olivia Molly Rogers appears to have SPLIT with husband Justin Mckeone

Olivia Molly Rogers appears to have split from husband Justin McKeone just six months after tying the knot.

The former Miss Universe Australia, 30, has quietly changed her Instagram handle back to her maiden name and unpinned wedding posts.

Just days ago, Olivia fueled divisive whispers after she shared a cryptic post to her Instagram Stories addressing her recent silence on social media.

“I know I’ve been quiet on here recently – thanks to everyone who has contacted me and checked in,” she began.

‘I’m not quite ready to share what’s been going on yet, and I can still be quiet here for the next little while.’

‘I will still post here and there and I appreciate your support.’

Olivia and Justin were last photographed together in August in a series of loved-up holiday snaps from their time together in New York City.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Olivia and Justin for comment.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in February after they were forced to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic.

Olivia looked radiant in a white, long-sleeved Marquise Bridal gown as the couple tied the knot at the Terindah Estate on Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula.

The date had a special meaning for the model, as it is the same day her grandparents got married in 1959.

Social media from guests at the wedding showed the ecstatic couple hoisted on the shoulders of friends as they partied into the night.

Olivia and Justin met at the start of 2018 before stepping out together at the Aussie Formula 1 Grand Prix.