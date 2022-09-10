Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil shares terrifying details after a group of men catcalled her

Maria Thattil has shared terrifying details after a group of men called her in a deserted Melbourne car park.

The former Miss Universe Australia tells in this week’s issue: Stellar Magazine that she put her keys between her fingers in case she had to physically defend herself.

The 29-year-old said: ‘I thought, damn, the parking lot is deserted except for those three guys. Just park your car, walk and hold your keys between your fingers. Eyes down – they leave you alone. Oh no, they’re calling me’.

Maria Thattil (pictured) has shared terrifying details after a group of men called her in a deserted parking lot in Melbourne.

The men yelled at her ‘Damn girl, why so nice?’ and continued when she ignored them.

She says she “grabbed her keys more tightly” and hoped the men would leave her alone – before she confronted her.

“I ignored them to avoid escalation, but they howled louder, like hungry dogs wanting to eat,” she said.

“So I stopped and turned to talk. “I want you to know that I don’t appreciate being called because it literally makes me feel unsafe.”

“No smart comments. No swear words. Only the truth.’

Maria revealed that her honest comment finally convinced the men to stop bothering her.

“When I looked those men in the eye and told them they made me feel unsafe, there was silence before anyone spoke. “Actually, we’re really sorry,” she said.

In July, the model shared a video on Instagram Stories, explaining how she felt unsafe after three men called her while she was parking her car.

“I just parked my car and I was nervous to park my car because there were three guys in the parking lot and it was a bit isolated,” she explained.

‘I just parked my car and I’m like ‘I’m walking back to my building’ and immediately the catcalling [started]’Why are you so good?’, howling at me like a dog.’

Maria went on to say that she turned to confront the men and was surprised by the outcome.

She continued: “I literally turned around and I’m like ‘I just want to let you know that I don’t appreciate being called because it literally doesn’t make me feel safe’.”

‘You know what? They actually apologized. They were like, “You know what, no, we’re really sorry,” she said.

Maria also said, “It’s great that they’ve apologized,” but she’s not going to “applaud mediocre basic behavior.”

“They could have turned around and just been super aggressive,” she admitted.

“It could have gone either way, but I’m not going to applaud as mediocre basic behavior.”

“I just think we see enough, we hear enough. Women talk about it enough now I think you have enough access to information to know that ringing cats isn’t cool and people feel unsafe, so don’t do it,” she said.

“There shouldn’t be anyone expressing their discomfort for people today to know that catcalling is a form of street harassment that isn’t cool.”