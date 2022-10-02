WhatsNew2Day
Miss Ukraine from the war-torn nation finished the London Marathon proudly draped in her country's flag

Australia
Miss Ukraine marathon glory: Former beauty queen from war-torn nation finishes London race proudly draped in her country’s flag

  • Viktoriya Kiose, 29, ran the grueling 26.2 miles and finished in under four hours
  • She fled her homeland with fiance Kostiantyn Bidnenko, who was also running, in February
  • The couple ran the marathon to raise money for United24, a Ukrainian foundation
  • The 42,000 runners also include Sophie Raworth, Chris Evans and McFly’s Harry Judd

Published: 00:34, October 3, 2022 | Up to date: 00:56, October 3, 2022

A former Miss Ukraine crossed the finish line of the London Marathon yesterday draped in her country’s flag.

Viktoriya Kiose, 29, ran the grueling 26.2 miles with her fiancé Kostiantyn Bidnenko, finishing in under four hours.

The couple, who fled their homeland last February and have lived here since May, ran to raise money for United24, a Ukrainian foundation.

“When you hear people supporting you and screaming the name of your country, you feel a responsibility not only to yourself, but also to your country and your people,” said Mr Bidnenko, whose partner was Miss Ukraine 2017.

Viktoriya Kiose, 29, ran the grueling 26.2 miles with her fiancé Kostiantyn Bidnenko, finishing in under four hours

A former Miss Ukraine (pictured in 2016) crossed the finish line of the London Marathon yesterday draped in her country's flag

Soccer players Jill Scott, Ellen White and Leah Williamson rang the bell to start the event.

Among the 42,000 runners were Olympian James Cracknell, 50, BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth, 54, DJ Chris Evans, 56, and McFly’s Harry Judd, 36.

The marathon will return to its usual place in April next year, after being moved to October due to Covid.

The men’s race was won by Amos Kipruto in two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds.

For the women, Yalemzerf Yehualaw won in two hours, 17 minutes and 26 seconds.

