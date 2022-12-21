Miss England reveals plan to train as an ASTRONAUT

The sky is certainly not the limit for the newly crowned Miss England, as the beauty queen and graduate student has revealed her ambitions to train as an astronaut and go to space.

Jessica Gagen, 27, is already a budding rocket scientist in her senior year of an aerospace engineering degree and wants to inspire other women to take STEM subjects.

The model now reaches for the stars and dreams of one day teaching children aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The gorgeous Jessica, who was crowned Miss England two months ago, will compete for the Miss World title next spring.

After that, she hopes to trade her prom dress and high heels for a spacesuit to literally become “Miss Universe” – as the first ever beauty queen and model to visit space.

Jessica is currently completing an integrated master’s degree at the University of Liverpool and plans to apply to become an astronaut within the next three years.

She also wants to use her Miss England platform to inspire young women to follow their dreams and be successful in male-dominated industries such as engineering.

Jessica, from Skelmersdale, Lancs., said, “I hope winning Miss England and my passion for space travel will show girls that they can follow their dreams and goals and be who they want to be.

‘My engineering degree opens so many doors for me and one day I hope to apply to the European Space Agency to follow my dream.

“I would love to go to space one day and I’m on the right track.

‘After my studies I should work in industry for three years and then I can apply to become an astronaut.

“My dream would be to visit the International Space Station and educate kids from space and create STEM content there, like Tim Peake did.

“Technology is such a male-dominated industry and I want to teach kids about the different tech roles and show that women can work in STEM too.”

Jessica said she wanted to be an engineer from a young age after watching her father work in industry.

In school she enjoyed math and science and also signed for her first modeling agency at the age of 15.

She started her science education at the age of 24 alongside her modeling career as she saw similar traits in both professions.

She added, “Both modeling and engineering offer as much variety as careers.

“Both jobs allow me to work on different projects every day and work all over the world.

“The similarities between the two industries are why I chose engineering as my backup.

“In college, my department has never had a future Miss World contestant also studying for an aerospace engineering degree and they love it.”

In August, Jessica was crowned Miss Lancashire, earning her an automatic place in the Miss England final.

She was crowned Miss England this year in Birmingham, becoming the first redhead ever to win the beauty pageant after years of being bullied for her red hair.

Since winning, Jessica said her confidence has grown and she hopes her individuality will help girls love their differences and encourage them to be more confident.

She added, “Growing up, hardly anyone was in the limelight with red hair.

“Soon I will be a model with an engineering degree and I love that.”

Jessica recently visited the National Space Center in Leicester after passing it several times on her way to Miss England’s headquarters in the city.

She added, “I learned so much at the space center.

‘I am so passionate about my studies, but I only know the mechanical side of space as opposed to the astrological facts.

“I always say that you learn every day and learning is for life.

‘I want to inspire the next generation.’

