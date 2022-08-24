Miss England finalist first ever to go before judges bare-faced

A political student has reached the Miss England final after becoming the first ever beauty queen to appear makeup-free during the pageant in its 94-year history.

Melisa Raouf, 20, from London, wowed the judges with her natural beauty when she appeared in the semi-final of the competition in London earlier this month.

She said she decided to take to the runway without cosmetics or beauty products in hopes of inspiring other women to embrace their natural looks.

Melisa was stunned when she secured a place in the Miss England final, saying she now wants to eliminate the ‘toxic’ story around makeup and social media, adding: ‘It means a lot to me because I see a lot of girls of different ages feel. wear make-up because they feel compelled to do so.’

Melisa Raouf, 20, from London, has reached the Miss England final after becoming the first ever beauty queen to appear makeup-free at the pageant in its 94-year history (pictured, with makeup on)

Melisa explains: ‘When I started wearing makeup at a young age, I never felt comfortable in my own skin.

“I never felt like I met beauty standards.”

Melisa said she took the unusual step of entering the contest naked in an effort to promote inner beauty in an age of social media obsession.

Since taking the 94-year-old Miss England stage, her inbox has been flooded with support from people who say she has “inspired them.”

The 20-year-old political scientist certainly made a statement when she decided to challenge beauty ideals with her stunning makeup-free look

Melisa, who studies at King’s College London, said she will once again be defying catwalk makeup when she appears at the Miss England final – revealing that she feels she has done it for ‘all the girls’.

She will now compete with 40 other women to be crowned Miss England on October 17 at the Heart of England Conference and Events Center in Coventry.

The organizers of the world-famous pageant had previously introduced a “bare-face top model” round, but say it’s the first time they’ve known anyone enter the pageant without wearing makeup.

Melisa said: ‘It was quite a daunting experience, but so great to win this way.

‘If someone is happy in their own skin, we should not be forced to cover our faces with make-up.

‘Our flaws make us who we are and that makes each individual unique.

“I think people should love and embrace their flaws and imperfections because we know that true beauty lies in simplicity.

‘I recently accepted that I’m beautiful in my own skin and that’s why I decided to go into battle without makeup.

‘I’m still confident in myself, with makeup I’m completely hidden. This is who I am, I’m not afraid to share who I am. I wanted to show who Melisa really is.

‘I’m going to the final with bare eyes. I would love to use my Miss England platform to enhance natural beauty and eliminate this toxic mindset.

Melisa smiled as she was declared the winner of a groundbreaking new category in the 94-year-old beauty pageant

Melisa, a political scientist, took the runway in a navy dress and sky-blue nails in the Miss England competition – after winning the ‘bare-face top model’ round in the semifinals

The 20-year-old said she took the unusual step of promoting inner beauty in an age of social media obsession

She said she has only recently “accepted” that she is “beautiful in her own skin” and that she would like to promote the message to other women

“I’ve had so many girls message me that I’ve made them feel more confident.

“Because mental health is such a big topic, I want all girls to feel good. I just want to remove all beauty standards. I feel that all girls are beautiful in their own way.

“I feel like I’ve done it for all the girls.”

Angie Beasley, the organizer of Miss England, said she introduced the Bare Face top model in 2019 after being shocked by the amount of makeup and filler contestants had.

Angie Beasley said: ‘I saw too many unrealistic images on Instagram and participants who thought they had to wear makeup to look beautiful.

“It encourages participants to show us who they really are, without having to hide behind makeup and social media filters.

“This round in the competition was introduced in 2019 because we received so many entries from contestants covering their faces with thick makeup and using filters.

Melisa also won the bare-faced round of the Miss England pageant after organizers were ‘shocked’ by the amount of fillers and cosmetics contestants used and decided to introduce the new round – after 94 years of glamor and glitz

Since then, participants have been posting their photos on social media to enter this round.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a contestant compete completely free in a semi-final and she said she felt strong in front of all the other contestants.

“I’m all for makeup to emphasize your natural beauty, but young people don’t have to wear it so thick that it looks like a mask.

“I wish Melisa the best of luck in Miss England 2022.”