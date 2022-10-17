Miss England finalist ditches make-up to be all 'natural'

A politics student who will become the first person in Miss England’s 94-year history to go make-up free at the final today has said beauty standards ‘damaged her mentally’.

Melisa Raouf, 20, from London, wowed the judges with her natural beauty when she performed at the semi-finals of the competition in London in August.

She will compete with 40 other women to be crowned Miss England tonight at the Heart of England Conference and Events Center in Coventry.

She appeared on Lorraine earlier today, where she said she wanted to inspire teenagers to realize that beauty is not about looks, but about their personality and confidence.

She said: ‘I’ve started my own movement. Before, I would take almost three or four hours of my day just wearing full makeup because I never thought I fit into society’s standards.

‘It damaged me mentally and made me really unsure of who I was. I show the world who I am.

“So many teenagers struggle with self-identity issues because of beauty standards set online.

‘For me to go out and show that you don’t have to fit into society’s perfect ideal to be beautiful.

‘It is your inner confidence that will radiate far more than your outer beauty.’

When she won a place in the final, she was stunned, saying at the time: ‘It means a lot to me because I feel like a lot of girls of different ages use makeup because they feel pressured to do it.’

Melisa said she took the unusual step of entering the competition bare-faced in a bid to promote inner beauty in an age of social media obsession.

Since appearing on the 94-year-old Miss England stage, Melisa has had her inbox flooded with support from people who say she has ‘inspired them’.

Melisa, who studies at King’s College London, will once again brave the catwalk make-up free when she appears at the Miss England final tonight – and revealed she feels she has done it for ‘all the girls’.

Organizers of the world-famous pageant had previously introduced a ‘bare-faced top model’ but say this is the first time they have known anyone to compete at the pageant without wearing make-up.

Miss England organizer Angie Beasley said she introduced the Bare Face Top Model in 2019 after being shocked by the amount of make-up and filler contestants wore.

Angie Beasley said: ‘I saw too many unrealistic pictures on Instagram and contestants who thought they had to wear make-up to look beautiful.

‘It encourages contestants to show us who they really are without having to hide behind makeup and filters on social media.

‘This round of the competition was introduced back in 2019 when we received so many submissions from contestants covering their faces with heavy makeup and using filters.

‘Since then contestants have been posting their photos on social media to take part in this round.

‘It’s the first time I’ve seen a contestant completely give up competing in a semi-final and she said she felt empowered against all the other contestants.

‘I’m all for make-up to enhance your natural beauty, but there’s no reason young people should wear it so thick it looks like a mask.

‘I wish Melisa the best of luck in Miss England 2022.’