Miss Canada finalist, 21, dies after she opened her parachute too late while skydiving

A 21-year-old TikTok influencer and beauty queen died tragically after opening her parachute late during her first solo skydiving expedition on Saturday.

Tanya Pardazi, who is remembered as ‘adventurous’, died during her first solo dive with Skydive Toronto in Innisfil, Ontario, Canada.

While in the air, the University of Toronto student “released” her “parachute” at a low altitude without the proper time it took to inflate it, the parachute school said.

“The jumper was a welcome recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed among the student’s new friends,” Skydive Toronto said in a statement.

Pardazi was immediately transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The TikTok beauty was also known as a 2017 finalist for the Miss Canada pageant.

Melody Ozgoli remembered that her friend never had a dull moment.

“Tanya was interested in everything new and adventurous,” Ozgoli . said CTV News Toronto. “Life was too boring for her and she always tried to do something adventurous. She really lived every second to the fullest.’

Pardazi had completed a day of primary school before her death and was qualified to dive alone.

“This is the biggest shock for us. It is very difficult to process. It’s been a few days, but we still don’t believe it.’

Others remembered Pardazi as “brave” and popular among the crowd.

“Everyone who met her thought of her,” Kimia Sepanlou told CTV News Toronto.

“When we saw her, we knew we were going on an adventure, because she didn’t like to be bored, or the people closest to her.”

She studied philosophy at the University of Toronto. She shared many of her thoughts online with nearly 100,000 of her TikTok followers

Pardazi was famous among her 100,000 followers on TikTok. She posted several videos about ancient aliens, art history and animal science.

Her latest video, posted on August 22, is about Tetris and a puzzle she completed with the help of Adderall.

Fans of the influencer reacted in disbelief to her death.

“Rest in peace my friend,” wrote one fan. I’m sorry you were taken from us so quickly. I hope the afterlife is everything you imagined and more, until we meet again.’

Another added: ‘I literally can’t believe she’s gone. I’ve never met her, but she’s a huge inspiration to me.’

Pardazi’s death comes more than a month after a skydiver showed his last moments before dying in an accident in southeastern Brazil.

Andrius Jamaico, 38, died on July 19 after falling on the roof of a house in São Paulo’s Boituva town.

Footage from Brazilian TV Globo shows Jamaico receiving instructions from a skydiving instructor, Paulo Mirkai, as the businessman prepared to jump out of the plane with other paratroopers.

Jamaico jumped out of the plane while Mirkai held onto his arm, sleeve and leg and at one point confirmed with the instructor that he was aware of the location of the breakaway handle by touching the handle.

The skydiving instructor, who was a camera on his helmet, then releases Jamaico, who appeared to be in control before suddenly staring to spin.

The instructor was able to grab Jamaico by the leg, but lost his grip.

Jamaico, who was only skydiving for the third time, continued to turn as the instructor deployed his parachute and quickly approached the landing site on the ground.

He fell about 6,500 feet from the sky, hitting the zinc roof panel of the home before falling to the ground. He was pronounced dead on the spot.

Andrius Jamaico was only skydiving for the third time when he died on July 19 in São Paulo, Brazil, after crashing into a house.