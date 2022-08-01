‘Misery Index’ shows Democrats lose 30-40 seats in midterms

An unusual model for economists — the so-called “misery index” — bodes ill for President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party in the upcoming midterm elections.

Based on past voting patterns, Democrats can expect to lose 30 to 40 seats in the House and some in the Senate as well, a Bloomberg Economics said. study.

In that scenario, Democrats would lose their already tenuous grip on both houses and Republicans would control Congress for the remainder of Biden’s term.

The Misery Index is calculated by adding the inflation and unemployment figures together to form a measure of the likely attitude of voters when they vote on Nov. 8.

In October, the index could have reached 12 percent. Barring a peak in early 2020 at the start of Covid-19, that would be the highest level since the lingering recession in 2011.

Models for predicting elections are far from perfect, but the misery index has been relatively successful in recent decades.

Other midterm election predictions range from overwhelming Republican gains to an effective washdown. Still, there is consensus in Washington that 9.1 percent inflation and high gas prices will hurt Democrats.

Runaway inflation is hurting ordinary Americans, and there are other signs that the country is slipping into recession. Pictured: A protester in Washington last month

A sitting president’s party has traditionally struggled to make a profit – and has often suffered heavy losses – when voting in midterm elections

Liz Young, an investment strategist at financial firm SoFi, said the index was elevated “but still much lower than it was in the 1970s and 1980s, when both inflation and unemployment were high.”

The study was released after a plethora of bleak economic indicators.

The Federal Reserve announced last week that it would raise interest rates by 0.75 percent, slowing the economy in a bid to contain rising inflation.

The interest rate hike will cause interest rates on mortgages, credit cards and all types of loans to rise, increasing monthly bill payments and affecting Americans’ ability to repay debt.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that the U.S. economy has contracted for the second quarter in a row, meeting the classic definition of a recession — usually when employers freeze hiring or lay off workers.

Biden says inflation is a problem but insists the US is not in a recession.

The low unemployment rate of 3.6 percent and 1 million new jobs in the second quarter show that the “job market remains historically strong,” the president said.

According to a recent YouGov poll, inflation is the number one problem facing 24 percent of Americans. Rising prices, at 12 percent, were far above the second-tier priority, jobs and economy.

But the economy won’t be the only problem driving voters in November.

Democrats hope the anger over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, gun laws and abortion will drive voters to the polls.

Biden could also be buoyed by an apparent victory last week in brokering a compromise package of climate, health care and tax reforms — even if its success in the Senate isn’t guaranteed.

At the state level, Texas, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio and Delaware have some of the highest scores on the misery index.

That’s bad news for Democrats, as Ohio and Nevada are major battlegrounds.

Nevada is a vital tossup state, with incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto defending her Senate seat against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

The current House has 220 Democrats to 211 Republicans; the Senate is split 50-50.

Drivers lined up in their cars to buy gasoline for $4.09 a gallon in Lynnfield, Massachusetts this month. Gas prices have increased by almost 60 percent compared to last year, but have started to fall

DailyMail.com researched the prices of everyday items and calculated how much they would cost if inflation had stayed at the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target — not the runaway increases we’ve seen over the past year — to find out. how many extra consumers are currently paying