Mirror image mansions built for identical twin brothers on the market for $54 million

A pair of neighboring Florida mansions that were built for identical twins are now on the market for $54 million.

Chiropractor Robert Lewin built one of the houses at Southwest Ranches for himself, his wife Lisa and their four daughters, and the adjacent one for his identical twin brother, Harley Lewin, and his two sons.

The beautiful homes – one with seven bedrooms and the other with five – are set on 11 fenced acres and separated by a huge lake complete with fountains.

Robert Lewin is best known for launching 1-800-411-PAIN, an accident victim attorney referral service.

Robert said he and Harley have always lived close by – with the first houses they lived in as adults four houses apart. He told the Wall Street Journal that being away from his brother is like ‘trying to clap with one hand’.

“As twins, we’ve always been so close, so it didn’t feel right not living close to each other,” Robert said. “Of course, during COVID, it was a great benefit to have our families together on this beautiful estate and make it much more manageable.”

Completed in 2020, both homes were designed by architect Jeffrey Dungan with interior design by Josh Fein of Fein Zalkin Interiors.

Pictured: the stairwell of 13000 Lewin Avenue, where Robert lives with his wife and children

Both homes on Lewin Lane in Southwest Ranches, Florida, have movie theaters, infinity pools, hibachis—chic Japanese outdoor stoves—and fire pits

Robert’s beautiful estate at 13000 Lewin Lane offers seven bedrooms, including a staff bedroom and a private guest house, eight full bathrooms, including a full cabana bathroom, and two half bathrooms

Robert’s 16,980-square-foot home is located on over seven acres (photo)

Robert said they are selling the properties because their children are approaching college age. The estate is “very large for just a few empty nesters,” he told the newspaper.

It has an indoor elevator, a state-of-the-art home cinema, a separate private guest house and his and hers office spaces.

The Harley-owned transitional French estate at 13001 Lewin Lane offers five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a half-bedroom.

The 14,484 square foot home is located on over three acres.

The outdoor area of ​​the house has an infinity pool overlooking the lake and a large indoor lounge area with hibachi grill, summer kitchen, fireplace, flat screen TV and fire pit.

There is a family room, games room and two separate air conditioned two car garages.

A drone photo shows one of two French country-style mansions on the market for $54 million

Pictured: 13000 Lewin Lane in Southwest Ranches, owned by Robert and his wife and children

Robert said he and his brother are thinking about moving into the same house if they move. “The umbilical cord is reconnecting,” he joked.

The listing of online real estate agents boasts, “This amazing resort-style complex in Southwest Ranches is being offered to the market for the first time and is truly like no other in all of South Florida.

‘With over 11 acres of gated grounds with manicured grounds and featuring two beautiful two storey French country style townhouses separated by a large private lake with fountains.

‘These new homes are all unique in design, but equal in luxury, amenities, privacy and comfort.

‘No expense has been spared using only the finest materials and attention to every design detail with cinemas, high ceilings, expansive living, dining, entertainment areas and luxurious bedroom suites.

Robert said he and his brother are thinking about moving into the same house if they move. “The umbilical cord is reconnecting,” he joked. Pictured: The exterior of 13001 Lewin Lane in Southwest Ranches, where Robert and his family live

Pictured: From Harley’s house at 13001 Lewin Lane, you can see Robert’s mansion across the lake

Pictured: 13001 Lewin Lane in Southwest Ranches, Florida, now for sale

Outdoor spaces made for entertaining with infinity pools, indoor lounges, summer kitchens, bars, hibachis and more.

‘Must be seen in person to truly experience this property.’

Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group, which markets the homes, said, “This spectacular collection of land in Southwest Ranches is a unique luxury resort-style complex and truly like no other in South Florida.

‘With two new beautifully designed French country style estates set in over 11 acres of expertly maintained grounds with a private stocked lake for fishing.’