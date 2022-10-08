Mirko Takes on the Nomu in My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2

“Mirko, the No. 5 Hero” literally follows Mirko’s striking entrance last week. These biological monsters become the target of her aggression, but this episode really enjoys the High-End Nomu in all their disgusting glory. dr. Garaki’s powers continue to improve and his current creations hardly resemble the abomination that first attacked UA High during the USJ incident. There’s some awesome, gory body horror that emanates from all these raging monsters, but the way Mirko pulverizes the High-End Nomu to a pulp is even more unnecessary.

“Mirko, the No. 5 Hero” Makes a Big Deal with Dr. Garaki’s overwhelming grief as he sees his creations reach their goal. He’s clearly formed a strong bond with these monsters that would be almost sweet if it wasn’t so twisted. It’s equally bittersweet when the High-End Nomu displays similar emotions to their creator as they activate themselves, set themselves into action, and surpass their programming to protect their master. Some have even been forced to speak for the first time, which also raises very interesting questions about High-End Nomu’s long-term sustainability and whether they could ostensibly replace heroes or villains as “dummies” of sorts.

The destruction of Garaki’s lab puts a definitive end to this idea, but it’s still compelling food for thought that might someday return in My Hero Academia. It is one of the most truthful exhibitions of equality and friendship in the series, disturbing though that may be. It’s another chilling way My Hero Academia highlights the humanity of these villains and the real feelings that exist within them, despite their evil orders. All of this continues to point to Tomura Shigaraki’s awakening to unprecedented power while taking advantage of all of Nomu’s mad science through trial and error.

The title of this episode gives a pretty good indication that Rabbit Hero: Mirko takes center stage, but So much of “Mirko, the No. 5 Hero” focuses on Mirko absolutely dominating against the dangerous High-End Nomu. This episode is really her showcase. There is such devilish glee in her antics here and under various circumstances she would even look like a villain. The whole episode looks great, but Studio Bones really animates her and her fight scenes. This is the first time we really get to see the heights of Mirko’s Quirk and it’s a satisfying, explosive display of power and passion. She can’t wait to put an end to this evil.

Mirko does the lion’s share of the destruction in Garaki’s lab, but Shield Hero: Crust also shows up to do his part and join in the fun. Crust really didn’t make himself known in My Hero Academias past, but the series leans on the idea that there are still so many heroes that the public does not know. The fact that even strangers like Crust show up reflects the enormity of this threat. In addition, “Mirko, the No. 5 Hero” also features a touching teamwork between Endeavor and Eraser Head. The only thing sweeter than Endeavor’s offer to Eraser Head to be his sidekick is Eraser Head’s response that his heart is with his students.

The big question at the heart of all these battles is whether the Dr. Garaki who managed to get Mirko into the lab is the real deal or just a doppelganger. This complication works just as well as Garaki himself even begins to lose faith in his individuality and wonder if he really is a clone. It’s an interaction occasionally played for laughs, but in reality it’s quite disturbing.