Miriam Margolyes shocks This Morning fans as she suggests Holly Willoughby’s skirt is too short

Miriam Margolyes caused chaos on This Morning during her Wednesday guest appearance – and the fans loved it.

Miriam was an agony aunt during the call-in.

But as per usual with the Harry Potter star, things didn’t quite go to plan as her stint saw her suggest Holly Willoughby’s skirt was too short while also branding a crew outfit a ‘p***y pelmet’.

During a debate about skirt lengths, Miriam made her feelings very clear as she remarked: ‘No when you go to an audition you’ve got to wear what is acceptable.

‘I mean one of the ladies who works here, she’s just wearing a p**** pelmet.’

The star, who was looking off camera, said: “It’s way too short!”