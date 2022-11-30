Miriam Margolyes shocks This Morning fans as she suggests Holly Willoughby’s skirt is too short

Miriam Margolyes caused chaos on This Morning during her Wednesday guest appearance – and the fans loved it.
Miriam was an agony aunt during the call-in.
But as per usual with the Harry Potter star, things didn’t quite go to plan as her stint saw her suggest Holly Willoughby’s skirt was too short while also branding a crew outfit a ‘p***y pelmet’.
Shocking: Miriam Margolyes threw This Morning into chaos during her guest appearance on Wednesday – and fans were loving it
During a debate about skirt lengths, Miriam made her feelings very clear as she remarked: ‘No when you go to an audition you’ve got to wear what is acceptable.
‘I mean one of the ladies who works here, she’s just wearing a p**** pelmet.’
The star, who was looking off camera, said: “It’s way too short!”
No! Things didn’t quite go to plan as her stint saw her suggest Holly Willoughby’s skirt was too short while also branding a crew outfit a ‘p***y pelmet’
