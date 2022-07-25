Miriam Margolyes’ honest response after being asked how many lovers she’s had

Miriam Margolyes has revealed that she does not keep up with her former lovers.

The Harry Potter star, 81, was asked on Tuesday how many women she has fallen for during a bawdy interview on Australian breakfast radio.

The British actress, who is gay and has been in a relationship with historian Heather Sutherland since 1967, told… The Kyle and Jackie O Show she doesn’t know her “gender number,” but says she puts quality over quantity.

After learning that Margolyes was a lesbian and had been with the same woman for 54 years, host Kyle Sandilands asked her, “How many women have you been dating?”

“I honestly don’t know a number,” she replied.

‘I don’t count. When you’re in the middle of a sexual act, you don’t think about how many I’ve had, how many I’ve done.”

Sandilands said he stopped counting after hitting triple digits, to which Margolyes replied, “Oh, you’re someone who goes for numbers.

‘I like quality more than quantity.’

The Bafta winner then shocked Sandilands and his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson by revealing that oral sex was no longer in her repertoire.

She stated, “I haven’t caught anyone in a long time because I have bad knees!”

Margolyes insisted she was “very happy” with Sutherland, adding that the secret to their long relationship was not living together.

‘She lives in Amsterdam and I live in London. We’re together for much of the year, as much as we can,” she said.

“She’s a professional woman, I’m a professional woman, and our careers are important to us. So we don’t want to be distracted by relationships until we have a vacation.

“We have a very good and loving life and I adore her.”

It comes after Margolyes revealed last Monday that hanging out with a group of friendly Australian bogans changed her mind about them.

A ‘bogan’ is Australian slang for a vulgar or uncivilized person of low social status, similar to an American redneck or British chav.

In an interview with New ideashe said she recently attended a “bogan burnout” car rally for her upcoming ABC documentary series.

Margolyes, who is best known for her role as herbal medicine professor Pomona Sprout in the Harry Potter film series, said she actually found the swamps quite charming.

“If someone had asked me if I would like bogans, I would have said no. I thought I couldn’t stand them. But I was wrong,” she told the magazine.

“The community was very welcoming and everyone was so nice, so accepting and so open.”

The Age of Innocence star spent a day with a bogan community for her ABC show Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked.

In the series, she sets out to discover what the concept of a ‘fair go’ means in modern Australian society.

The veteran actor previously made headlines for her controversial comments.

She openly defended Harry Potter author JK Rowling in April about the “misguided” vitriol she faced for her views on the trans debate.

The author of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts has been repeatedly accused of transphobia for her defense of women’s rights.

Margolyes told Radio Times: ‘There is not one answer to all these trans questions. We all know people who are a little pansy or a little butch or whatever you call it.’

And in 2020, she came under fire for describing the country Down Under as “cruel” and “greedy” ahead of the release of her documentary series Almost Australian.