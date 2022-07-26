Miriam Margoles repeats claims Arnold Schwarzenegger was inappropriate

Miriam Margolyes has accused Arnold Schwarzenegger of inappropriate behavior on the set of their 1999 film End of Days.

The Harry Potter star, 81, previously made the same allegations to The Guardian in 2016, and repeated it during a radio interview on Tuesday.

She is the only cast member to have made these claims publicly, and they have not been confirmed by anyone else on the set.

Schwarzenegger, 74, has not specifically addressed Margolyes’ allegations, but rather called allegations of inappropriate behavior “untrue” after six women had Los Angeles Times in 2003 about their experience with him.

At the time of these allegations, the former champion bodybuilder actor was the frontrunner in the California gubernatorial recall pageant.

Miriam Margolyes (left) has accused Arnold Schwarzenegger (right) of inappropriate behavior on the set of their 1999 film End of Days

Margolyes was asked about her experience working with Schwarzenegger on The Kyle and Jackie O Showfollowing her recent claims that he “farted her face” on set.

She said she hated filming with Schwarzenegger and said, “No, I didn’t enjoy it at all. I thought he was full of himself and [inappropriate].’

‘Not [with] me, luckily, but everyone young and beautiful thought it was fair game. That’s how it was then,” she added.

It was not the first time that Margolyes accused Schwarzenegger of inappropriate behavior on the set of End of Days.

In 2016, she labeled the former California governor “a pig of a man” and told The Guardian: “While he was relatively professional with me — because he didn’t like me — he was horrible.” [inappropriate] with women he was interested in.’

“He thought a lot of himself, but it didn’t surprise me: he was a bodybuilder from Austria who later became a global star,” she continued.

Schwarzenegger has not responded to Margolyes’s allegations from 2016, nor has anyone from the 1999 film confirmed her claims.

Schwarzenegger once admitted that he “behaved badly at times” while working as an actor, but insisted that “many” of the allegations made against him were untrue.

In 2003, the Los Angeles Times published an interview with six women who claimed that Schwarzenegger had touched them inappropriately without their consent.

The women claimed that one incident occurred in the 1970s, two in the 1980s, two in the 1990s and one in 2000.

After the story was released, Schwarzenegger, who was campaigning for governor of California at the time, admitted that he had sometimes “behaved badly” on set.

“It’s true that I was on rowdy movie sets and did things that weren’t right, which I thought were playful at the time,” he said at a campaign rally.

“But now I admit that I’ve offended people. Those people I’ve offended, I want to tell them I’m very sorry and I apologize because that’s not what I’m trying to do.”

Schwarzenegger insisted that “a lot of things in the” [LA Times] story is wrong’.

He later said in 2018 that he had “crossed the line several times” with women during his film career and felt “bad about it.”

“In retrospect, I stepped over the line several times and was the first to say sorry. I feel bad about it, and I apologize,” he said Men’s health.

“When I became governor, I wanted to make sure that no one, including me, would ever make this mistake.

“That’s why we took sexual harassment courses, to get a clear picture, both from a legal standpoint and from regular behavior, of what is and is not accepted.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Schwarzenegger’s representatives for comment.

Margolyes made headlines last week when she claimed that Schwarzenegger got the wind in her face while the couple was filming End of Days.

“Schwarzenegger, didn’t care about him. He’s a little too full of himself,” Miriam said on the… I have news for you podcasting.

“He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. I fart, of course, but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it on purpose, right in my face,” he said.

Margolyes went on to say that the incident happened while the couple was filming End of Days in Los Angeles.

“I played Satan’s sister and… [his character] was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape, lying on the floor. And he just farted,” she said.

“It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the intermissions, but I didn’t forgive him.”

Margolyes had previously spoken about the farting incident in an interview Reader’s Digest.

‘I slit my throat with a glass table at the end’ [of the film], and I remember Schwarzenegger farting in my face as I lay on the floor trying not to move,” she told the publication, adding: “I yelled, ‘F**k you, Arnie! ‘ I was very angry.’