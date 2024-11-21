Miranda Lambert stands by her man Brendan McLoughlin after rumors of marriage trouble at CMA Awards 2024

Miranda Lamber and her husband Brendan McLoughlin were dressed to the nines on Wednesday night while attending the 2024 CMA Awards.

The 41-year-old music artist, who was previously married to Blake Shelton, wore a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder black dress with a modest train.

Her husband of five years, 33, accessorized her look with a tailored black suit, white shirt and black tie.

It comes after the couple brushed off rumors of marital trouble earlier this year when Brendan was filmed dancing with several mystery women at Miranda’s Casa Rosa bar in Nashville.

Country music’s biggest night kicked off with a star-studded red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The awards show is hosted by Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, and airs live on ABC before airing Thursday on Hulu.

Miranda Lamber and her husband Brendan McLoughlin were dressed to the nines on Wednesday night as they attended the 2024 CMA Awards.

The 41-year-old musical artist wore a form-fitting black dress with off the shoulders and a modest train.

Miranda’s red carpet look featured turquoise jewelry accents that included block-shaped earrings, cuffs around her wrists, and statement, chunky rings.

Her long blonde locks were parted down the middle and placed in loose feathers that framed her face and fell over her chest.

The outspoken singer showed off a colorful and elaborate tattoo on the inside of one of her forearms.

Her makeup was applied perfectly and included a smoky eye with a shimmery gold shadow on the inner lids.

Lambert’s cheeks were tastefully contoured and flushed, and the look was completed with a nude-toned glossy lipstick.

Miranda and Brendan’s appearance comes after the singer-songwriter got candid about his life earlier this year.

We are quite calm. When we leave work, I’m in the atmosphere of my patio,” he shared with Us weekly in September.

And he added: “We will prepare drinks and listen to music.” Sometimes we will have the best parties alone. He loves what he calls “happy hour music”: Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls.

‘So we have different tastes, but we sat there for hours and listened. Sometimes I tell him, “We’re on a date,” which is pretty awesome.

Miranda’s red carpet look featured turquoise jewelry accents that included block-shaped earrings, cuffs around her wrists, and statement, chunky rings. Her long blonde locks were parted down the middle and placed in loose feathers that framed her face and fell over her chest.

Her makeup was applied perfectly and included a smoky eye with a shimmery gold shadow on the inner lids.

Music legend George Straight received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at Wednesday’s ceremony.

Performers include Chris Stapleton, Post Malone, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves and Shaboozey.

Morgan Wallen is this year’s most nominated artist with an impressive seven nominations.

For the third year in a row, Wallen is competing for two of the most coveted awards: artist of the year and male vocalist.

They are followed in second place by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, who earned five nominations.

Lainey Wilson and Post Malone are also up for four nominations. All of Malone’s nominations come from his collaboration with Wallen, I Had Some Help.