Miranda Lambert rocks a bright orange minidress on the red carpet for 15th Annual ACM Honors

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Miranda Lambert rocked a colorful look as she hit the red carpet at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors.

The 38-year-old country legend took to the red carpet with her 30-year-old husband Brendan McLoughlin at the event, which was held Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Lambert will receive ACM’s highest honor – the ACM Triple Crown Award – at the ceremony, which airs September 13 on Fox.

Colorful: Miranda Lambert rocked a colorful look as she hit the red carpet at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors

Miranda and Brendan: The 38-year-old country legend took to the red carpet with her 30-year-old husband Brendan McLoughlin at the event, which was held Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville

Lambert hit the red carpet in a bright orange mini dress that fell to mid-thigh, with her blond locks flowing down her shoulders.

She wore a pair of diamond-stranded earrings alongside three gold necklaces dangling around her neck.

The country superstar completed her look with a pair of rainbow-colored pumps for the red carpet look.

Red carpet ready: Lambert hit the red carpet in a bright orange mini dress that fell to mid-thigh, with her blond locks past her shoulders

She posed with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, who opted for a classic black suit with a white shirt and purple tie.

In June, it was announced that Lambert will receive the ACM Triple Crown Award, which will only be awarded to artists who have won ACM Awards in their career for Best New Artist, Male/Female Artist or Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year.

Lambert won Top New Female Vocalist in 2007, Female Vocalist a record nine times between 2010 and 2018 and Entertainer of the Year earlier this year.

Miranda and Brendan: She posed with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, who opted for a classic black suit with a white shirt and purple tie

Lambert is only the tenth country artist to win the coveted award, after Keith Urban in 2019, Jason Aldean in 2016, Carrie Underwood in 2009, Kenny Chesney in 2005, The Chicks in 2001, Brooks & Dunn in 1996, Barbara Mandrell in 1981, Mickey Gilley in 1977 and Merle Haggard in 1971.

Lambert was nominated for five Academy of Country Music Awards in March and also won Video of the Year for her song with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).

Her two wins in March brought her AMC Awards total to 37, the most of all time, along with a record-breaking 16th nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Tenth: Lambert is only the tenth country artist to win the coveted award, after Keith Urban in 2019, Jason Aldean in 2016, Carrie Underwood in 2009, Kenny Chesney in 2005, The Chicks in 2001, Brooks & Dunn in 1996, Barbara Mandrell in 1981 , Mickey Gilley in 1977 and Merle Haggard in 1971

Lambert comes from her ninth studio solo album Palomino, which was released in April.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that she will serve as one of the four headliners for the 11th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.

Morgan Wallen was the first announced headliner for the event, scheduled for June 1-4, 2023 at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach.

New album: Lambert comes from her ninth studio solo album Palomino, which came out in April

Headliner: Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that she will serve as one of the four headlining acts for the 11th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam