Miranda Lambert Extends “Velvet Rodeo” Las Vegas Residency with 16 New Dates Added in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Last night, while performing her headlining residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Miranda Lambert announced that her critically acclaimed “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” has been extended through the end of 2023 due to remarkable fan demand. The 16 new shows will take place in July, November and December 2023.

Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” gives fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of Lambert’s numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts.

With 11 shows already complete, the residency has earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike, with POLLSTAR noting, “the songwriter/performer set the stage for a 22-song whirlwind through a career that was staunchly country, yet boldly musical and strong female positive.” “Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas is a playground of pyro… But Lambert’s ‘Velvet Rodeo’ go-round is also blanketed in crisp musicianship,” added the Las Vegas Review-Journal, while People declared, “Lambert shined vocally as she seamlessly traversed her deep catalog” and Billboard opined, “Lambert deftly bounced between albums with almost all represented, showcasing her signature velvety vocal grit.”

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the public Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official card of “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. PT until Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. PT.

The additional 16 performances going on sale include the following:

July 2023: 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

November 2023: 30

December 2023: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16

A limited number of tickets are available for the following previously-announced performances:

December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 2023: 24, 25, 30

April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Emmy Award winning Producer Raj Kapoor (GRAMMYs, Oscars, ACM Awards) serves as Creative Director / Co-Production Designer with Tom Sutherland of DX7 as Lighting Designer / Co-Production Designer.

For the second leg of Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo residency running through Dec. 11 and the next, running March 24 through April 9, attendees get to participate in a new fan engagement experience. Digital Seat Media, a real-time fan engagement technology platform, installed nearly 4,500 metal tags inscribed with unique QR codes on seats and signage inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to provide ticket holders with an enhanced experience. With the simple scan of a Digital Seat QR Code, fans can access the platform from their seat without the need to download an app, regardless of their mobile phone brand. The QR code allows fans to access various modules on the platform including a Velvet Rodeo-themed micro game with prizes like instant seat upgrades, shoppable direct ship-to-home merch pieces from Lambert’s lifestyle brand Idyllwind, interactive trivia with Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation pet line and a customized, exclusive to the show, Instagram filter.

Lambert, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that has raised over $6 million since its inception in 2009. The Foundation’s mission is to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster. For more information, visit www.muttnation.com.