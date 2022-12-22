Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin seek holiday homes for dogs from animal shelters

Miranda Lambert spends her vacation helping dogs with owners.

The 39-year-old country singer took to social media on Wednesday with a detailed post about her efforts with husband Brendan McLoughlin as she Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin, Tennessee as a place for potential pet owners to adopt new dogs this winter.

The Longview, Texas resident — who paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn last month — captioned the recording, “These babies all need homes!!! If you’re in the Nashville area, check it out.”

The latest: Miranda Lambert, 39, took to social media with a post about her efforts with husband Brendan McLoughlin as they promoted the Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin, Tennessee as a place for prospective pet owners to adopt new dogs this winter

In the clip, the Settling Down singer wore an orange and black Southwestern-style button-up top with an orange scarf, blue jeans and black shoes.

She wore her blonde locks under an orange hat as she posed with a set of fangs at the shelter.

McLoughlin wore a black and white plaid top over a white shirt with blue jeans and black sneakers. He wore a cross necklace and had combed his short brown locks neatly to the side during the day out.

In all, she shared footage spanning 11 days at shelters in the Nashville area: Amsie & Ava Grace, Sally, Larry, and Paisley in Williams County AC; Cadbury and Albuquerque at Metro Animal Care and Control; and Daisy, Miranda, Jack and Rosa at the Nashville Humane Association.

The pair of three years were snapped holding a pair of dogs named Amsie and Ava Grace

In a series of images, the Settling Down singer wore an orange and black Southwestern-style button-up top with blue jeans and black shoes

The If I Was a Cowboy singer held a cute dark brown dog in her arms

The Grammy award-winning artist was featured in an earlier post on the page, writing, “Pets and shelter workers need a little extra love even during the holidays,” with emojis of a heart and a puppy. “Thanks @tractorsupply for helping spread the love!”

In an accompanying clip, Lambert and McLoughlin, a one-time police officer for the NYPD, stood outside the Tractor Supply Company chain of stores.

There, they stocked up on food, toys, leashes, collars, beds, and sweaters for animals at local shelters.

Lambert wore her blonde locks under an orange hat as she posed with a set of fangs at the shelter

The Longview, Texas resident posed for a holiday display at the animal shelter

Lambert captioned the shot: ‘These babies all need homes!!! If you’re in the Nashville area please check them out’

Lambert said in the clip, “We’re at Tractor Supply in Franklin, Tennessee — doing our second annual Mutt shop for MuttNation,” which is the name of both her non-profit animal foundation and line of pet supplies.

She continued, “We’re going to buy all the MuttNation toys and beds we can find and a bunch of food and treats and take it to the shelters for Christmas.”

In the video, the pair were seen shopping and then distributing the products at area animal shelters, including the Nashville Humane Society. At the end of the clip, she said, “Merry Christmas!”