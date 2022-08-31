Miranda Kerr stuns in a skimpy bikini during beachside getaway

Supermodel Miranda Kerr is in vacation mode.

The Australian runway star, 39, showed off her glowing skin and enviable figure in a stylish bikini in a series of sun-kissed Instagram snaps on Tuesday.

Miranda wore a striped two-piece made of terry cloth, and decorated with gold-rimmed shades and several ornate necklaces.

She protected herself from the sun by wearing a straw hat.

The beauty entrepreneur drew attention to her natural beauty and flawless complexion by opting for little to no makeup.

One of Miranda’s necklaces read “Evan,” the name of Evan Spiegel, the husband of her billionaire Snapchat CEO.

It comes after Miranda talked about her go-to ritual of “rebalancing” herself.

Speak with porterMiranda revealed that she walks barefoot on the grass to help ‘reconnect’ after a long flight.

“I like to take a walk outside when I arrive and, if possible, go barefoot on the grass to reconnect, ground myself and have some time to rebalance,” she said.

Miranda said she also uses sleep aid Melatonin to help with time zone differences.

She went on to say how important slowing down is to family life.

Speaking to Porter, Miranda (pictured with her billionaire husband Evan Spiegel) revealed that she walks barefoot on the grass to help “reconnect” after a long flight.

“As a mother of three boys, life goes by so quickly. Enjoy your time together while you still can, because life gets busy,” she said.

“I think it’s important for our kids to see how important work ethic is, but it’s just as important for them to see how much we value quality time as a family.”

Miranda and Evan have two sons together, Hart who is four and Myles who is two. Miranda also has a third son, Flynn, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

In the August issue of Vogue Australia, she discussed co-parenting Flynn with British actor Orlando, 45, and his American pop star fiancée, Katy Perry, 37.

“Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something I’m really happy about,” said Miranda.

“From day one when Orlando and I decided to split up, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn’s needs first, not our own.’

‘That’s how we make our decisions. Family is my first priority, then work, then my business, that’s like a baby, and then unfortunately my friends, but it won’t stay that way forever.’

Miranda previously told LuisaViaRoma’s LVR magazine that she has nothing but kind things to say about her ex and his new love.

“I love Katy and am grateful that Orlando has found someone he is happy with. Now Flynn has four happy parents who get along very well,” she said.

Miranda and Evan have that, Hart, four, and Myles, two, together. She also has a third son, Flynn, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. (Miranda and Orlando seen here in 2013)