Miranda Kerr reunites with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom at Edward Enninful’s book launch

Miranda Kerr reunites with ex-husband Orlando Bloom at the launch of Edward Enninful’s A Visible Man book launch on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Australian model shares son Flynn, 11, with the actor, 45, and the couple are still on friendly terms.

Miranda put on a leggy show in a little black dress, which was decorated with sequins for a dose of sparkle.

The halterneck style outfit had a bow in the front and clung to Miranda’s lithe figure.

She added height to her body with a pair of black strappy heels and let her dark brown locks fall over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Orlando cut a casual figure while attending the event in a navy blue T-shirt and black pants.

The former couple posed for a photo with the man of the hour, Edward, and looked friendly.

Miranda, who is now married to Snap Inc. co-founder and CEO, Evan Spiegel, has nothing but kind things to say about her ex and his newfound love, Katy Perry, gushing that she’s “adored.”[s]’Kate.

“I love Katy and am grateful that Orlando has found someone he is happy with. Now Flynn has four happy parents who get along very well,” she told LVR magazine in June.

The brunette beauty added that she and Orlando had remained close friends for nearly a decade after choosing to end their marriage.

“When we broke up, the most important thing we decided to do was, when making a decision, ask, ‘Is this in the best interest of our child?’

She added: “We’ll be family anyway.”

Miranda and Orlando started dating in 2007, with an engagement that followed in June 2010.

They married just a month later and the couple welcomed their son Flynn in January 2011.

But in October 2013, the two announced that they were divorcing and had split up months before.

Miranda and Evan first met at a Louis Vuitton event in 2014.

The model told how Glenda Bailey, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar, who sat next to them at dinner, told her out of the blue, “I know about these things. I have a strong feeling that you are getting married.’

Although Miranda said she didn’t expect anything to happen to Evan, who is seven years her junior, she brought up her love for a 20th-century classical piece by popular Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.

‘I told him one of my favorite songs is Spiegel im Spiegel’ [Mirror in Mirror] by Avro Part. We were discussing our respective housing projects and he left for dessert and said he got up at 5:30 am and didn’t want to be out late.”

Although their evening ended seemingly cold, Miranda gave it one last chance after a night of drinking and karaoke after a modeling trip to Japan.

“I texted him to ask if he’d ever listened to the song, and he called me right back,” she said, though she turned the tables by ending the call so she could start singing again.

The two took it easy and Miranda noted that they saw each other occasionally for months before getting her first kiss with Evan, but she appreciated their thoughtful approach.

“It was wonderful to find someone who appreciated my kind heart and cheerful spirit,” she gushed over her partner. ‘We balance each other like Yin and Yang. We complement each other.’

The lovebirds were officially dating in 2015, and they got engaged the following year before getting married in May 2017.

In 2018, they welcomed their first child together – and her second – Hart, four, and their son Myles, two, followed in 2019.

During her phone call with LVR, Miranda had to pause the interview to take a call from a doctor because of redness one of her sons had developed in his eye.

“It’s probably nothing to worry about, but you want to make sure everything’s okay,” she said.

Since then, Miranda noted how she had instilled some healthy habits into her husband, such as getting him to exercise, while helping to stabilize her sleep schedule.

“We also like the different things we put on the table. He’s obviously so intelligent and thinks differently than anyone I’ve met and vice versa; it’s fascinating to have conversations because we both think differently about things and perspectives. He’s very intellectual, and I’m heart-centered,’ she said.