Miranda Kerr looks elegant in a halterneck top with flared legs at the Wellness Means Business Summit in LA

Miranda Kerr was an epitome of elegance as she attended the Wellness Means Business Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The supermodel, 39, looked sensational in a beige halterneck top that she paired with blue flared jeans and a brown belt.

The KORA Organics skincare founder struck poses while standing in front of her own products at the event, which focuses on the recent boom in wellness companies.

She opted for a natural makeup style and wore her dark brown locks in loose waves.

Miranda was a keynote speaker at the event and shared with guests how she grew her own business.

In the August issue of Australian Vogue, Miranda spoke about how her body changed after having children.

Miranda admitted she didn’t think she would return to modeling after the birth of her first child Flynn in 2011, but was “grateful that my body was able to come back.”

The mother of three added: “I still don’t feel like I’m back where I was before the babies. But I’m content with that.

“My body is different and it has changed, and I embrace that.”

She continued, “I feel like that’s the most attractive thing anyway, as a person, when someone embraces who they are.”

Miranda and her husband Evan Spiegel, the founder of social media app Snapchat, share two sons: Hart, four, and Myles, two.

She also shares son Flynn, 11, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.