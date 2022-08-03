Miranda Holder reveals her dos and don’ts for men wearing shorts – and why denim is off the cards

With the UK officially experiencing its hottest day on record this summer and many offices re-evaluating the men’s dress code at work, the option to wear shorts is becoming more and more acceptable.

Despite being declared a fashion no-no by gurus like Tom Ford and Savile Row’s Hardy Amies (unless on the beach), a shift to casual wear means many gentlemen are now embracing the style.

Whether it’s classic denim or colorful chinos, the possibilities are endless – but how do men get the most out of their summer looks?

Celebrity Stylist from London Miranda Holder spoke to FEMAIL about the do’s and don’ts for men wearing shorts in hot weather.

Here she shares her best tips…

DOs

AVOID ANYTHING UNDER THE KNEE OR WITH PLEATS

Commenting on James Corden’s look in July, Miranda said: ‘The perfect length for James, well-tailored that flatters his body and elevated with colorful sneakers. Great combination.’

Before considering anything else, the fashion expert pointed out the importance of a good fit — which she says is even more important if your legs are showing.

She said, ‘Pay attention to the length. In general, you want to keep all the fashion action above the knee.

Depending on your height, a 2-4 inch glimpse of the femur can make your thighs look more beautiful and keep things streamlined. Anything mastered cuts your legs in half visually.’

Plus, she advised dumping everything with pleats.

“Shorts just aren’t bulky or flowy enough to wear this,” she said.

‘Opt instead for a universally flattering flat-front silhouette and when you’re in peak shape, a slightly tapered leg will give the ultimate definition.

“However, if you’re a little genteel, a straight leg can easily minimize a bit of turmoil.”

INVEST IN NEUTRAL (AND NEVER FILL ‘STYLE’ BAGS)

Love Island’s Adam Collard chose the perfect shorts for the tropical setting in this Instagram photo, said Miranda

“Neutrals all naturally go together, so playing it safe with a well-fitting navy, khaki or stone short will serve you well,” said Miranda.

She added that you should consider how smart the shorts are, and finish your outfit accordingly.

… BUT YOU CAN EMBRACE COLOR While it’s always worth investing in neutrals as wardrobe staples, don’t be afraid to make a statement in some bolder shorts. Miranda said: ‘[Shorts] have a relatively small footprint, and their ‘safer’ location away from your face means many a cloakroom disaster can be averted. “If you’re in a quandary about what to wear on top, white is always the way to go and has the added bonus of looking a bit more toned if you’ve gone to Club Tropicana as well.” If you think white is playing too safe, you can always try a color clash, which “gives you the license to put any two pieces of clothing together and call it fashion,” says Miranda.

“If you’re keeping it casual with jersey shorts or cargos (note the pockets are just a style detail and not meant to be stuffed, however wonderfully practical they are), a relaxed crew-neck tee or sweatshirt would suffice” , she said. .

“For a more elegant option, flat-fronted fitted chino shorts would look sassy with a button-up shirt or knit polo.”

However, the style guru advised keeping an eye on the color combinations.

In particular, she advised caution with white shorts, even though they’re preferred in warmer weather because they keep you cool.

She said: ‘White can look very chic, goes with everything and is the ideal weapon to show off that fantastic color.

“However, if you’re a messy eater or hate a summer fight on the grass, this relentless shade will painstakingly keep track of every little transgression all day long.”

She added that there is also a risk of the dreaded VPL (visible panty line) – which she warned is “not just a female phenomenon.”

BEWARE THE SHOES YOU CHOOSE

Unless you are a very slim and very tall young man, it can be a bit risky to combine shorts with socks.

Miranda advised: ‘Play it safe and pair your shorts with any shoe that can be successfully worn without an extra layer. Sandals, low sneakers and loafers are all solid options.”

DO NOT

STAY AWAY FROM SKINNY

London-based celebrity stylist Miranda Holder said Shawn Mendes’ July look was “completely wrong.” She added: “His physique is impressive, but it all feels a bit difficult.”

Miranda recommends avoiding skinny-fit shorts “unless you have giraffe proportions.”

She added: “Wearing anything that’s on your bottom half, especially with your calves exposed, will only exaggerate the extra belly that’s hanging over it.

“It looks extremely unfavorable, and you risk looking like walking, talking Sponge Bob Square pants, which is far from ideal.”

About how the shorts should fit, Miranda said, “You want your garment to ‘hug’ your behind lovingly, with enough material to spring into action and rescue kittens from nearby burning buildings without chafing if necessary.”

Her tip is that you should be able to squeeze ‘an inch’ of extra fabric onto your garment.

DENIM SPELLS RAMP

Smoldering snap: Zayn Malik basked in the sun in jeans in April in a very rare candid Instagram post shared with his 45 million followers

Whatever you do, avoid the denim cut-off shorts, which Miranda said are a “style disaster waiting to happen.”

She said, ‘However you style them – either dazzlingly short, catchy and provocative; loose and mastered like an oversized schoolboy in need of a diaper, or super sad like you just had a fight with your lawnmower – chances are you don’t look your best unless you’re a fashion model, a rapper or a leading role in the latest commercial for Diet Coke.’

She added that the high temperatures in the UK don’t mix well with the material, arguing it could cause ‘soggy soil’.

In the name of sustainability, you could always turn a pair of jeans into “jorts,” but the style guru suggested saving them for indoor activities like DIY.

Miranda particularly recommended moisture-absorbing fabrics such as cotton and linen for the warm weather.

DITCH COMFORT ABOUT STYLE

‘No, just no,’ said the celebrity stylist upon seeing this ensemble on actor Russell Crowe in July

While comfort is key, don’t fall into the trap of getting “sloppy.”

The fashion expert said: ‘Technical fabrics such as swimwear and sportswear should only be worn on appropriate occasions and should not be included in your everyday wardrobe, however comfortable they are.

“Drawstring waists are the enemy of looking neat, because they’re unnecessarily thick and rarely hang well, not to mention cutting and adding extra bulges.

“If you really must put on a pair, at least add an unbuttoned shirt to hide the top of the muffin.”

While jersey shorts have become popular this season, Miranda recommends keeping them indoors.

She said: ‘Loungewear has a place – and the fewer people see you wearing it in the summer of ’22, the better.’