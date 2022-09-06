Miranda Cosgrove speaks about ‘pressure’ of being a teenage star on iCarly

Miranda Cosgrove has spoken of the “pressure” of being a child star on iCarly and said she would actively search for “nasty” comments on the internet.

The American actress, 29, admitted she didn’t have normal teenage years because she started acting on the show when she was just 14 years old.

Speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Miranda said she felt “a lot of pressure” to figure things out when she was younger, saying this was made more difficult by her TV presence.

Career: Miranda Cosgrove has spoken of the ‘pressure’ of being a child star on iCarly and said she would actively search for ‘nasty’ comments on the internet

“There was definitely pressure. Even if you’re not on TV or acting or anything, just growing up, there’s a lot of pressure to figure out so many things,” she said.

“So I think the main thing that makes it harder to be on TV is that so many people are watching you.”

Miranda, who starred in iCarly as Carly Shay from 2007 to 2012, admitted that she actively searched for “nasty” comments online when she was younger, saying she found trolling “difficult.”

She explained, “When I was younger, I ignored all the nice comments and went looking for the one mean thing. I’d go through it for a while and say, ‘oh, I found it!’

Childhood: American actress, 29, admitted she didn’t have normal teenage years because she started acting on the show when she was just 14 years old

“Which is the worst thing you can do when you’re on the internet because if you search long enough you’ll find something negative and you’ll get mad about it… I think that’s another thing that’s hard for everyone.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re on a show or not, everyone gets comments on their Instagram page and it’s hard not to take some of those things to heart.

“So I’d say this is definitely one of the worst sides of the internet because it’s nice to get nice comments, but then it’s just a weird place to be on the internet for anyone to comment on.”

But she said she’s trying not to read any of the negative comments like she used to, saying they’re not worth “focusing on” or “wasting a day” feeling bad.

Difficult times: Miranda (pictured in March 2021) said she felt “a lot of pressure” to figure things out when she was younger, and said her TV presence made this more difficult

But Miranda said thinking about the difficulties of being on TV from a young age wasn’t something she was thinking about at the time, but something she’s been thinking about recently.

“I feel like I didn’t think about it as much when I was younger than I do now. When I look back on it, I think, ‘it seems like it would have been really hard,’ but when I did it, I didn’t think much about it,” she said.

‘I just lived my life more. But even to this day I still think about the young girls who watch the show and even as an adult, the girls who watched the show are adults now and I always want to try to make the best choices for myself. ‘

Reflecting on the challenges of being a child actor, Miranda said her whole life changed when she went to college because she was able to have the teenage experiences she missed.

Show: Miranda starred on iCarly with Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress and has returned to the role for a Paramount+ reboot

She admitted she didn’t have a normal childhood because she was on TV and had no “real” high school experience at the time.

She said: “I remember when I was very young, I would go in to write songs and the different people I co-wrote with would say, ‘What’s the craziest thing that happened to a guy you were with recently? dating?’

“And I’d be like, ‘I don’t know,’ like I didn’t really have crazy stories because I didn’t really have a real high school or high school experience.

“So my experiences were different. So I felt like I didn’t. And when I went to college, I remember thinking, ‘I should have made an album now!’ because now I have all these stories and things that happen to me and things to pull off that I may not have had before.’

Miranda said that she made many friends and gained valuable life experiences during her studies, but that she is happy that she has taken up acting again.

She said, ‘My life really took a huge turn when I did that [went to college]. Like my whole life has changed. But it was great. I made a lot of friends and I just took classes that I was interested in.

“I tried photography and eventually I went to study psychology and it was just a really solid, good experience.

“And I’m glad I got back into acting because I feel like it’s led me back. Like I realized that acting is really my passion and that’s what I love to do the most. But if I hadn’t, I wouldn’t know.’

Looking back: But Miranda said that the difficulties of being on TV from an early age were not something she thought about at the time, but that she thought about it

Miranda recently reprised her iCarly role as the series has been revived in a reboot on Paramount+ – ten years after the original series finale.

Speaking about returning to the role of Carly, Miranda admitted that she never expected to revisit the iconic character and felt pressured not to “bump” the reboot after the original Nickelodeon series.

“Honestly, it was really scary at first because we didn’t want to ruin anyone’s childhood, but it was so nice to come back,” she said.

“I think it’s been almost 10 years since it originally aired and I can hang out with Nathan and Jerry every day and get to play the character again. I never thought I’d, you know, revisit Carly as an adult.

“It was a little scary at first, but now I feel like it’s just fun because we’ve all fallen back into it a little bit. Because I grew up playing the characters, so I’ve always felt really connected to the character.

“And of all the characters I’ve played, Carly is the most like me in real life. She always had dating issues on the original show.

‘She’s quite headstrong and always wants to see the best in people, but sometimes things don’t go well. I just really feel connected to her. So it was really nice to see what it’s like to play the character again.”

Miranda, who serves as the show’s executive producer, said having a bigger production role on the show has been a “turning point” for her and allowed her to be more outgoing.

“I think that was a turning point when I took on the executive producer role, because all of a sudden you’re being looked at for so many different things and you really have to get out there and take that on,” she says. said.