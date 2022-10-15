WhatsNew2Day
Miralem Pjanic insists it was HIS decision to leave Barcelona and says Xavi wanted him to stay

Miralem Pjanic insists it was HIS decision to leave Barcelona for UAE club Sharjah and manager Xavi actually wanted him to stay…

  • Miralem Pjanic insists it was his decision to leave Barcelona for UAE side Sharjah
  • The midfielder left the club during the process to reduce the wage bill
  • However, Pjanic says manager Xavi wanted him to stay at the club
  • The Bosnian played just 30 times for LaLiga during his two-year stay

Published: 14:56, October 15, 2022 | Updated: 14:56, October 15, 2022

Former Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has revealed manager Xavi wanted him to stay with the club before leaving for Sharjah in the UAE.

The Bosnian joined the Catalan club as part of a swap deal with Juventus, which saw Brazilian midfielder Arthur move to Serie A.

After excelling in Italy at Roma and Juventus, expectations were high that Pjanic would succeed at the Camp Nou, but he struggled to find his best form in Spain and was loaned to Turkey’s Besiktas after one season.

Mirelam Pjanic played 30 games for Barcelona after moving to the club from Juventus

Pjanic has only played 30 games for Barcelona and only 13 of those started for the club, but he insists it was his decision to leave the club, even though he says Xavi wanted him to stay.

He said to beIN: ‘Xavi wanted me to stay, it was I who decided to leave.

“I was there for the first games, the coach talked to me a lot, but I wanted to play more. I would have liked to have done better at Barca.

Pjanic has argued that manager Xavi (pictured) wanted him to stay with the club before leaving

‘It went well with Koeman in the beginning. He told me he was happy that I came to the club. But after that it didn’t go as expected.

‘I played for Koeman now and then, but I expected more. I was ready for that, but I never really made it to the grid.’

Pjanic left Barcelona as the club had to withdraw players’ salaries from their wage bill due to the club’s debts, and the Bosnian was reportedly earning more than £100,000 a week.

He now plays his football for Sharjah, scoring two goals in four league games this season. The midfielder has signed a two-year contract with an option for another year as he is looking for regular first-team action.

Pjanic now plays in the UAE for Sharjah and has scored twice in the UAE Pro League

